Buying a car in Delhi could cost you upto Rs 75,000 more: Increased Parking Charges to blame!

Car buyers in Delhi might have to shell out more for their vehicles as the price of small, luxury and goods vehicles and even buses will get more expensive as the three municipalities in the NCR have announced major hikes to their one time parking charges.

Speaking to Indian Express on the rising charges, Deputy Commissioner of the R P Cell of South civic body, P S Jha, said that the revised parking charges will come into effect from next year as three civic bodies had agreed on increasing the parking fees by the same amount, and have got it passed from their respective houses.

As per the proposed rate hikes cars that cost up to Rs 4 lakh, will pay an increased parking charge that will go up from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000. Cars priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh will see a parking rate increase from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000. For cars that cost between 8 and 12 lakh a new slab will see their effective parking cost go up to a dizzy 15,000. Luxury cars above Rs 40 lakh will also get considerably more expensive, with the parking charge going from Rs 4,000 to Rs 75,000. According to authorities the added levy will go towards enhancing public parking in the city.



This change will apply to Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis and two-wheelers, which were so far exempted from the charge will now see prices go up by RS 5000 to bear the additional charges.

This could be terminal to an already slow moving automotive market where most manufactures have already announced price hikes citing increased input costs.