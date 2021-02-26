Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Few of the highlights of the BMW Joy Days campaign include up to 50 per cent off on accessories, no cost EMIs on BMW Cruise as well as M Cruise bikes, and nearly Rs 5 lakh worth benefits on purchase of a BMW car/bike.

By:February 26, 2021 4:29 PM

Yes, that caption isn’t a mistake. BMW India has announced its Joy Days campaign. Customers are being offered the best deals not only on new vehicles but also on the aftersales as well as accessories. The campaign is valid till March 31, 2021. Few of the highlights of this campaign include zero downpayment, low interest rate of 4.99 per cent, up to 50 per cent off on accessories, no cost EMIs on BMW Cruise as well as M Cruise bikes, and nearly Rs 5 lakh worth benefits on purchase of a BMW car/bike. These offers seem to be too good to be true. However, they are not applicable on all vehicles and one needs to check with the nearest BMW dealer on the same. BMW India has been firing at full salvo. The German carmaker has been at the forefront of introducing new models in the Indian market.

There is no dearth of even performance-oriented models in the manufacturer’s portfolio as well. The most affordable car happens to be the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe whereas in SUVs, it is the BMW X1. BMW, along with Mercedes-Benz hasn’t ditched diesel engines. Audi in the meanwhile doesn’t offer any diesel engines in the Indian car market.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW has always cherished the relationship with its esteemed customers and has introduced innovative products and value-added services. BMW JOY Days campaign is geared-up to proactively reach out to our customers and prospects with the best value and ownership packages. We stand true to our promise of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ at all times and this latest campaign reflects our undeterred commitment to bring Joy to our customers.”

In the coming days, BMW Motorrad too will be launching new bikes whereas BMW Cars India too will be readying their range. Interesting times ahead, indeed!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city