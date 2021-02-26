Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Few of the highlights of the BMW Joy Days campaign include up to 50 per cent off on accessories, no cost EMIs on BMW Cruise as well as M Cruise bikes, and nearly Rs 5 lakh worth benefits on purchase of a BMW car/bike.

Yes, that caption isn’t a mistake. BMW India has announced its Joy Days campaign. Customers are being offered the best deals not only on new vehicles but also on the aftersales as well as accessories. The campaign is valid till March 31, 2021. Few of the highlights of this campaign include zero downpayment, low interest rate of 4.99 per cent, up to 50 per cent off on accessories, no cost EMIs on BMW Cruise as well as M Cruise bikes, and nearly Rs 5 lakh worth benefits on purchase of a BMW car/bike. These offers seem to be too good to be true. However, they are not applicable on all vehicles and one needs to check with the nearest BMW dealer on the same. BMW India has been firing at full salvo. The German carmaker has been at the forefront of introducing new models in the Indian market.

There is no dearth of even performance-oriented models in the manufacturer’s portfolio as well. The most affordable car happens to be the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe whereas in SUVs, it is the BMW X1. BMW, along with Mercedes-Benz hasn’t ditched diesel engines. Audi in the meanwhile doesn’t offer any diesel engines in the Indian car market.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW has always cherished the relationship with its esteemed customers and has introduced innovative products and value-added services. BMW JOY Days campaign is geared-up to proactively reach out to our customers and prospects with the best value and ownership packages. We stand true to our promise of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ at all times and this latest campaign reflects our undeterred commitment to bring Joy to our customers.”

In the coming days, BMW Motorrad too will be launching new bikes whereas BMW Cars India too will be readying their range. Interesting times ahead, indeed!

