Buyers not averse to pay extra for plug-in hybrids: Mercedes’ Santosh Iyer

Luxury car buyers favor PHEVs to bypass charging anxiety, says Santosh Iyer. Launching the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e at Rs 3.35 crore, Mercedes-Benz India advances its multi-powertrain strategy to balance electric efficiency and range.

Luxury car buyers in the country are willing to pay a premium for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as they seek the benefits of electric driving without the charging dependence and anxiety associated with pure electric vehicles, according to Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“Customers don’t want to wait for charging. They don’t want to have the anxiety,” Iyer said, adding that buyers in the top-end segment are willing to pay more for a PHEV as it combines an electric powertrain with a combustion engine.

ALSO READ EVs not the only solution to cut pollution: Venu Srinivasan

His comments came as Mercedes-Benz India on Monday launched the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e 4MATIC at `3.35 crore, marking the company’s latest expansion of its PHEV portfolio in India. The luxury limousine is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol PHEV powertrain with a combined output of 585 hp and 750 Nm, and is equipped with a 22-kWh usable battery. The company will initially offer only 30 units.

The S 580e can travel up to around 100 km on electric power, according to Mercedes-Benz, allowing owners to use electric power for daily commuting while retaining the petrol engine for longer journeys.

“This customer is also ready to pay a premium because these cars are more expensive as they have an electrified powertrain along with a combustion engine powertrain,” Iyer said.

The launch comes at a time when Mercedes-Benz is seeing demand for both pure electric vehicles and hybrid powertrains, reinforcing its decision to pursue a multi-powertrain strategy rather than commit to a single technology.

Its battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio grew 16% during January-September 2026, driven by the new CLA BEV and continued demand for the EQS SUV. The company has received more than 1,000 confirmed orders for the CLA BEV, with deliveries extending to March 2027.

However, Iyer said different customers have different requirements, particularly in the top-end luxury segment. Customers living in independent houses or having access to charging at workplaces may find EVs convenient, while those living in high-rise buildings may face greater charging constraints.

“For S-Class Maybach, a plug-in hybrid makes logical sense because it can run 100 km-plus on pure electric,” Iyer said. The vehicle can therefore be primarily used in electric mode for daily travel, while the combustion engine provides a backup when charging is not convenient.

Meanwhile, the company is also set to take another price hike following BMW, with prices across its portfolio expected to rise in January amid the weakening rupee, higher shipping costs and inflation. In CY26, the company took three price hike.

ALSO READ Young buyers take the wheel in luxury used-car market

Mercedes-Benz sold 15,190 vehicles during January-September 2026, its best-ever nine-month performance in India. Its top-end portfolio, comprising models such as the S-Class, Maybach, EQS Maybach SUV, G-Class and AMG models, accounted for more than 25% of sales during the period and grew 13% year-on-year.

The company said the growth was supported by new launches and continued demand for long-wheelbase products such as the E-Class, GLE, GLS and V-Class.