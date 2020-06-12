Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Toyota has announced new finance schemes to attract buyers while also announced the offer of buy-back option for the Toyota Yaris and Glanza model. With production now in order, Toyota is working towards generating demand from Indian customers with new benefits in the month of June 2020.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had already announced new special service schemes that allow customers to pay their vehicle service bills in easy monthly instalments while opening up a nationwide helpline WhatsApp number. Toyota has now announced new offers from its sales department. Toyota has introduced an assured buy-back offer on the Yaris sedan and the Glanza hatchback. Additionally, new finance schemes are being offered in the month of June 2020 to help ease the financial burden of new vehicle purchases. On all Toyota BS6 models, the manufacturer will be offering the option of deferred EMI payment up to 90 days, meaning you can buy a Toyota model now, and chose to pay later.

Working closely with finance partners, Toyota has also tried to reduce the stress on consumers with relief plans like zero-downpayment, and low EMIs for the first six months that can go as low as Rs 899 per month. These offers are valid on all Toyota models on sale currently.

Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Naveen Soni said, “As the pressures of uncertainty continue, we want to ease and encourage all car buyers to fulfil the entire family’s transportation needs. We hope the finance schemes enable customers to realise their dreams with Toyota’s promise of an assured peace of mind.”

Toyota’s product portfolio in India consists of the Glanza, Yaris, Innova, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire. Toyota is expected to launch the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza based sub-compact SUV soon, and with the new Toyota Fortuner facelift launched in Thailand, the updated and more powerful model is also expected to arrive in the near future.

