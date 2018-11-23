Buy your new BMW now or pay more: Price hike by up to Rs 5 lakh



BMW India has announced that they will be increasing the prices of their vehicles next year, with the hike scheduled to come into effect from 1st January 2019. Speaking on the price hike Vikram Pawah, Chairman BMW Group India said that BMW will be increasing prices of their vehicles across the range by about 4%, although, the release doesn’t specify as to what is driving the price hike. As of now BMW manufactures the BMW 3-Series, the 3-Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3, the BMW X5 and the MINI Countryman in India and import a few other models including the performance M-Car, including the BMW X6, the BMW Z4, the BMW M2 Competition, the BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M5 Sedan, the BMW X5 M, the BMW X6 M and the BMW i8 which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW last bumped prices earlier this year in April 2018, in the range of 3-5 % percent, following a hike in import duties by Finance minister Arun Jaitley during the 2018-19 budget increased the customs duty on CKD (Completely Knocked Down) imports from 10 percent to 15 percent. Meaning this price hike is likely to be to offset increased operational costs that BMW have been bearing over the last year.

BMW India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BMW Group, their commitment to the Indian market is exemplified by their investment in India which stands at Rs 520 crore in BMW India. BMW manufactures out of a plant on the outskirts of Chennai with a warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country. Currently, BMW India has 44 sales outlets in the Indian market.