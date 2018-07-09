Buy the new Honda Amaze now or get ready to pay more: Honda Cars announces price hike

Indian-arm of the Japanese automaker, Honda Cars India has confirmed that the company will hike prices of its cars and SUVs ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 starting 1st August 2018. All Honda Cars including the likes of Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda CR-V, Honda Brio and the newly launched 2018 Honda Amaze will see an increase in price due to the rising input costs.

The company has also blamed the impact of customs duty hike over past few months and higher freight rates has forced Honda cars India to pass on the burden to its customers. The price hike is applicable from 1 August 2018.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India also said that “The introductory price of the recently launched All-New Amaze will also be revised from August 2018." The new Honda Amaze was launched in India in May 2018 at a starting introductory price of Rs 5.59 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the petrol variants and Rs 6.69 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the diesel variants. We expect the prices of the nase variants of 2018 Honda Amaze to go up by Rs 12,000 and top variants will cost approx Rs 26,000 more.

All-New Honda Amaze prices * (Ex-Showroom, India)

Honda Amaze Variants Petrol Price * Diesel Price * Honda Amaze E MT Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh Honda Amaze S MT Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Honda Amaze V MT Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh Honda Amaze VX MT Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh Honda Amaze S CVT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh Honda Amaze V CVT Rs 7.99 lakh 8.99 lakh

* Introductory Prices

The new 2018 Honda Amaze has had a successful start for the company that registered a total sales of 37.5% growth last month by selling a total of 17,602 units in the domestic market. Rajesh goel had said that the response to All New Amaze has been excellent, giving boost to our June sales performance.