Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced some attractive schemes and offers for the customers for easy ownership of vehicles amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The company says that these schemes have been designed to allow a measure of financial flexibility for the customers and also, to facilitate contactless ownership experiences for its entire product range. First, the company’s “Own Now and Pay after 90 days” scheme offers convenience to the customers across the country as they can purchase their desired Mahindra SUV or car and opt for EMI payments after three months. Moreover, the company says that the customers providing essential services in the commercial vehicle segment will also have the option to earn, save and pay after three months.

Mahindra introduced its “Own Online” platform last year that facilitates a seamless online loan sanction letter and options for offline finance partners. A customer that decides to purchase the vehicle on “Own Online” platform is eligible for additional accessories worth Rs 3,000 on the online booking apart from an additional benefit of Rs 2,000 for an online loan sanction with a special processing fee and rate of interest. In addition to these offers, the customers can also convert their accessories, extended warranty or workshop payments in easy monthly instalments and avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000.

Apart from the said offers, Mahindra is also offering benefits like a low rate of interest starting from 7.25 percent and upto 100% on-road funding. You can also get accessories and extended warranty funding in addition to the vehicle loan and there are no foreclosure charges as well. The brand is offering the highest tenure up to 8 years for personal UVs along with EMIs of as low as Rs 799 per lakh for personal UVs. The lowest ROI for Bolero Pickup and BMT starting from 9.4% is also on offer and there is also the highest tenure up to 6 years on the Bolero Pickup. Mahindra says that it has worked out these schemes through various financial institutions and fintech companies at their terms and conditions. The customers will need to get in touch with their nearest dealer to avail these offers.

