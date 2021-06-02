Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

Mahindra says that it has worked out these schemes through various financial institutions and fintech companies at their terms and conditions and the customers will need to get in touch with their nearest dealer to avail these offers.

By:June 2, 2021 2:09 PM
Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh From Magnite to Sonet

 

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced some attractive schemes and offers for the customers for easy ownership of vehicles amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The company says that these schemes have been designed to allow a measure of financial flexibility for the customers and also, to facilitate contactless ownership experiences for its entire product range. First, the company’s “Own Now and Pay after 90 days” scheme offers convenience to the customers across the country as they can purchase their desired Mahindra SUV or car and opt for EMI payments after three months. Moreover, the company says that the customers providing essential services in the commercial vehicle segment will also have the option to earn, save and pay after three months.

Mahindra introduced its “Own Online” platform last year that facilitates a seamless online loan sanction letter and options for offline finance partners. A customer that decides to purchase the vehicle on “Own Online” platform is eligible for additional accessories worth Rs 3,000 on the online booking apart from an additional benefit of Rs 2,000 for an online loan sanction with a special processing fee and rate of interest. In addition to these offers, the customers can also convert their accessories, extended warranty or workshop payments in easy monthly instalments and avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000.

Apart from the said offers, Mahindra is also offering benefits like a low rate of interest starting from 7.25 percent and upto 100% on-road funding. You can also get accessories and extended warranty funding in addition to the vehicle loan and there are no foreclosure charges as well. The brand is offering the highest tenure up to 8 years for personal UVs along with EMIs of as low as Rs 799 per lakh for personal UVs. The lowest ROI for Bolero Pickup and BMT starting from 9.4% is also on offer and there is also the highest tenure up to 6 years on the Bolero Pickup. Mahindra says that it has worked out these schemes through various financial institutions and fintech companies at their terms and conditions. The customers will need to get in touch with their nearest dealer to avail these offers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name