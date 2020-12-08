Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 50,000 and if they are exchanging their cars, a bonus of Rs 25,000 will be applicable as well on purchase of the Skoda Rapid automatic.

By:December 8, 2020 11:07 AM

The Skoda Rapid is one hot property and accounts for a majority of the car sales from the Czech maker in India. Ever since the refresh came out, the company has been introducing new versions and variants. Now to make the deal sweeter, there are new schemes for getting in more sales. If a customer were to buy the Skoda Rapid automatic this December, he will get many benefits. For example, customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 50,000 and if they are exchanging their cars, a bonus of Rs 25,000 will be applicable as well. Moreover, customers will also be given a 6-year warranty on the car. These offers are valid for both online as well as offline bookings of the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic. Customers will though be given these benefits if the cars are booked and delivered this month.

Also Read Skoda Rapid TSI manual review

The new Skoda Rapid TSI automatic has got a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. This motor makes 110hp of power and 175Nm. A 6-speed torque converter has been added to the equation whereas customers can also ask for a 6-speed manual too. Skoda only sells petrol engines in India currently and this 1.0-litre motor is shared with the Vento and Polo too. Currently, Skoda India is in the driver’s seat at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited operations. Their base product happens to be the Skoda Rapid. Other cars from the Skoda India stables include the Karoq, Superb, and the Octavia RS245 sedan.

In the near future, there will be the Skoda Kodiaq turbo petrol, as well as a new compact SUV in the works. It is highly likely that Skoda might also introduce CNG options as these are available internationally in the manufacturer’s portfolio. Given that diesels accorded affordability in terms of running costs, CNG will be the apt alternative as well.

