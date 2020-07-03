Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

The biggest discount is on the new Renault Duster and this is a mix of outright cash, loyalty and exchange bonus. However, there is a catch and only one variant here gets the cash discount.

Renault India has started its July offer. While the nature of the discounts stays the same as the previous months, the amount has increased. Yes, Renault India has got offers running on the Kwid, Duster and Triber. There are only three cars on offer while the Captur was recently removed from the website. Whether or not it makes a comeback is speculation right now. Renault India is also expected to launch the Renault Duster with a turbo petrol engine from the Nissan Kicks. However even this seems delayed for the moment. Chennai being under lockdown and the Oragadam plant situated there – you do the math. Today, if you were to order online or go to the Renault dealership, the following are the discounts one can expect from the company.

The Renault Duster is the one that gets the maximum discount. Customers get a cash benefit of Rs 25,000. However, this is only on the RXS variant. There is also an exchange benefit of Rs 25,000. If you own a Renault car already, then there is the additional Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus. In all, a customer gets up to Rs 70,000 if he buys the Duster now. Only a manual transmission is available with this one. Prices start from Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

As for the Renault Triber, customers stand to get only Rs 20,000 exchange benefits while there is no cash discount on the car. A loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000 is available with the Triber manual as well as automatic variants. The Renault Kwid is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while there is also the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a separate loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. However, this is available only on select variants and one will have to check with the dealer on the same.

Renault customers also stand to gain from the three month EMI moratorium as well as 8.25 per cent interest rate.

