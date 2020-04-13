Buy a new Tata car, SUV online anywhere in India: New initiative to help boost sales

Amid the coronavirus lockdown and fears of the spread, Tata Motors has announced that buyers can experience its sales services online to buy the next new Tata car or SUV.

Tata Motors has launched a new initiative called ‘Click to Drive’ where customers can purchase new cars from its portfolio online. Tata claims that even though its new online portal, one can get an end to end full sales experience while proving customers the ability to purchase a new Tata model from their own homes.

Through the new platform, Tata Motors has been able to integrate all its 750+ dealerships in India and vehicles will be home delivered to the customer at a later date. Tata has created a new Click to Drive website where a customer would need to register themselves and select a hatchback, sedan or an SUV from Tata’s current portfolio. Tata has also integrated a video brochure for each model and its features.

For its latest introduction to the portfolio, the Altroz premium hatchback has a virtual showroom experience which Tata calls the ‘Imaginator’. Essentially, it works along the same lines as a virtual configurator where you can select the colour, variants and accessories. Once the vehicle has been selected, then you can select your nearest dealership for home delivery, or opt to pick up the vehicle yourself at a later date. The booking amount can be paid online and the customer will be provided with an email confirmation of the booking. Customers will also be able to opt for financing and exchange services and also get detailed price quotes and offers. The entire process is conducted through three mediums – email, WhatsApp and video calls.

Tata Motor’s current portfolio on the Click to Drive site consists of the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier models. While the Tigor and Tiago are petrol-only models, the Harrier is diesel only. Although the Tata Hexa is displayed on Tata’s official website, Tata has showcased a BS6 concept – the Hexa Safari at the 2020 Auto Expo. But the model is due to be launched, which is why the Hexa is not offered on the Click to Drive website at the moment. Additionally, the Tata Nexon EV is also not mentioned on the website, so customers can only purchase the standard Nexon SUV from the new website. However, the Nexon EV can be directly booked from the product’s microsite.

the automotive industry has taken a beating as demand in the last financial year has been extremely low. NOw with the nationwide lockdown, due to the coronavirus, all automotive dealerships are closed. Tata and many other manufacturers have announced new online platforms for customers to still be able to make their vehicle purchases to boost sales during the lockdown period.

Tata Motors is also expected to launch the new 7-seat version of the Harrier soon which is called the Tata Gravitas. The Gravitas will be Tata’s flagship SUV which is expected to be powered by the same 168hp Fiat-sourced diesel engine that also does duty in the Harrier. The engine is expected to come mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic as well. There is no official timeline announced for the launch of the Gravitas but is it likely to be sometime before the end of the financial year.

