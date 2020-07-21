Buy a new Honda Civic BS6 diesel for a lesser price than BS4: Here’s how!

The Honda Civic diesel BS6 was launched recently and already gets a whopping discount, due to which it is now even more affordable to own than the discontinued BS4 model.

By:Updated: Jul 21, 2020 3:48 PM

Honda-Civic-india-front-660

Honda recently launched the Civic BS6 diesel. While the petrol model was BS6 right from its launch in 2019, the diesel had to be worked upon. Surprisingly enough, Honda didn’t raise the prices much. The base Honda Civic BS6 diesel cost increased by a mere Rs 20,000 while the top model at Rs 22.35 lakh didn’t get a price increase. However, Honda Car India is now offering a massive Rs 1.5 lakh discount on the BS6 model. As it, the BS4 model, before it was discontinued, had discounts worth approximately Rs 2 lakh on it. As of now, the petrol BS6 model gets up to Rs 1 lakh off as cash discount. Perhaps, if one were to haggle with the dealer a bit more or exchange your old car, the discount will be more. Both the Honda Civic diesel and petrol BS6 models are now available in showrooms or can be booked online.

The BS6 Honda Civic diesel uses a 1.6-litre engine that makes 120hp of power and 300Nm. Honda provides only a 6-speed manual transmission with this motor and the claimed mileage is 23.9kmpl. The latter has gone down a bit after the BS6 norms kicked in. The Honda Civic nameplate is revered world-over and while other countries also get the Civic hatchback, here we have the sedan. This sedan makes its way in the D-segment, a breed that is fast dying in the Indian market. Currently, the Honda Civic competes with the Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai also offers petrol and diesel variants but more importantly, offers an automatic with the latter.

In the coming days, Honda will launch the updated Jazz BS6. The company will not be using a diesel engine with the Jazz and instead, the car will come with a lone petrol motor. This 1.2-litre motor will make 90hp and 110Nm. The gearbox used will be a 5-speed manual, along with an optional CVT.

