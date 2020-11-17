Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here’s how!

All variants of the Mahindra Marazzo are powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, diesel engine that makes 121hp of power and 300Nm. At present, only a 6-speed manual transmission is on offer.

By:November 17, 2020 5:06 PM

The Mahindra Marazzo BS6 was launched a few months ago. While the base model price was hiked by a good margin, the other variants didn’t get a cost increase. However, there were discounts galore the following month. Now, the festive season has brought about a new dimension to the discounts. Mahindra is offering customers up to Rs 41,000 discounts on the Marazzo. For example, the base Mahindra Marazzo M2 variant starts from Rs 11.25 lakh. The discount is Rs 15,000 if one pays in cash while the same benefit applies if one trades-in their old vehicle for an exchange with the new Marazzo. An additional Rs 6,000 off is given if the customer falls under the designated corporate list. A frontline worker will stand to get Rs 5,000 off. For the Rs 12.37 lakh M4+, there are discounts of up to Rs 36,000. Rs 10,000 cash, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, Rs 6,000 corporate benefits as well as Rs 5,000 off for frontline warriors is applicable.

Also Read BS6 Mahindra Marazzo launched

The range-topping M6+ is for Rs 13.51 lakh. On this, one has Rs 36,000 discount. The same principles of the M4+ apply. All variants of the Mahindra Marazzo are powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, diesel engine that makes 121hp of power and 300Nm. At present, only a 6-speed manual transmission is on offer. Recently, a petrol automatic version was spotted testing as well. It is likely that early next year, we will see the Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic on sale.

The Mahindra Marazzo is the only MPV to have got a four-star crash safety rating from the Global NCAP. Customers can opt for a seven- or eight-seater version of the Marazzo with the latter costing around Rs 10,000 more. Waiting period of the MPV is 15 days. Mahindra offers a warranty of five years or one lakh kilometres on the Marazzo. Presently, the Marazzo competes with the Ertiga top variant as well as the base version of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

Adventum Coupe in pictures: Range Rover as a coachbuilt two-door coupe with a supercharged V8

Adventum Coupe in pictures: Range Rover as a coachbuilt two-door coupe with a supercharged V8

Lamborghini Huracan STO teased: V10 sportscar reveal on November 18

Lamborghini Huracan STO teased: V10 sportscar reveal on November 18

Ferrari SF90 Spider revealed: 1000hp Plug-in Hybrid hypercar goes topless

Ferrari SF90 Spider revealed: 1000hp Plug-in Hybrid hypercar goes topless

Hyundai i20 video review: Price, specs, features

Hyundai i20 video review: Price, specs, features

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to debut tomorrow: Most affordable Tiger to rival BMW F 750 GS

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to debut tomorrow: Most affordable Tiger to rival BMW F 750 GS

Maruti Suzuki online dealerships record over 2 lakh cars' sales since April 2019

Maruti Suzuki online dealerships record over 2 lakh cars' sales since April 2019

Renault teases subcompact SUV: Nissan Magnite sibling likely to be called Kiger

Renault teases subcompact SUV: Nissan Magnite sibling likely to be called Kiger

Bengaluru Police adds 25 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycles to its fleet

Bengaluru Police adds 25 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycles to its fleet

MG Gloster price hiked: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

MG Gloster price hiked: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Safe and easy road trips as India unlocks amid Covid-19: Road conditions, things to do explained

Safe and easy road trips as India unlocks amid Covid-19: Road conditions, things to do explained