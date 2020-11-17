Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here’s how!

All variants of the Mahindra Marazzo are powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, diesel engine that makes 121hp of power and 300Nm. At present, only a 6-speed manual transmission is on offer.

The Mahindra Marazzo BS6 was launched a few months ago. While the base model price was hiked by a good margin, the other variants didn’t get a cost increase. However, there were discounts galore the following month. Now, the festive season has brought about a new dimension to the discounts. Mahindra is offering customers up to Rs 41,000 discounts on the Marazzo. For example, the base Mahindra Marazzo M2 variant starts from Rs 11.25 lakh. The discount is Rs 15,000 if one pays in cash while the same benefit applies if one trades-in their old vehicle for an exchange with the new Marazzo. An additional Rs 6,000 off is given if the customer falls under the designated corporate list. A frontline worker will stand to get Rs 5,000 off. For the Rs 12.37 lakh M4+, there are discounts of up to Rs 36,000. Rs 10,000 cash, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, Rs 6,000 corporate benefits as well as Rs 5,000 off for frontline warriors is applicable.

The range-topping M6+ is for Rs 13.51 lakh. On this, one has Rs 36,000 discount. The same principles of the M4+ apply. All variants of the Mahindra Marazzo are powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, diesel engine that makes 121hp of power and 300Nm. At present, only a 6-speed manual transmission is on offer. Recently, a petrol automatic version was spotted testing as well. It is likely that early next year, we will see the Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic on sale.

The Mahindra Marazzo is the only MPV to have got a four-star crash safety rating from the Global NCAP. Customers can opt for a seven- or eight-seater version of the Marazzo with the latter costing around Rs 10,000 more. Waiting period of the MPV is 15 days. Mahindra offers a warranty of five years or one lakh kilometres on the Marazzo. Presently, the Marazzo competes with the Ertiga top variant as well as the base version of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

