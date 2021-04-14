Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

If you are looking for an enthusiastic driver's car, with plenty of space, good build quality as well as performance in spades, the Octavia RS245 it should be.

Skoda India, last year, launched the Octavia RS245 at the Auto Expo. While the car truly is one up on the BMW 3 Series as well as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class by offering more space and goodies, in the end it still is a Skoda. For this very reason, everyone digressed the Rs 36 lakh sticker price. But, Skoda proved everyone wrong when the brand said that all the imported units of the Octavia have been accounted for and the company is still thinking when to open the second round of bookings. Now, news has come in that few of the earlier bookings had got cancelled due to the pandemic and general economic slowdown. Customers may have booked the car and then cancelled it due to a change in plans. Dealers are now offering a huge Rs 8 lakh discount on the car. Immediate delivery is also being promised.

While earlier the on-road cost of the car will cross onto Rs 40 lakh, now it will be closer to Rs 30 lakh. If you are looking for an enthusiastic driver’s car, with plenty of space, good build quality as well as performance in spades, the Octavia RS245 it should be. There are nine airbags on offer along with electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery and more. There is dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof.

The engine is a 2.0-litre turbo unit. It produces 245hp of power and 370Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 7-speed DSG. 0-100kmph is dispatched in 6.6s and the car gets a dedicated RS mode as well. We are yet to get our hands on this car but given the hype, the wait should be well worth it. In case you love the Octavia, later this month, the fourth-gen will be making its way to the showrooms in India.

