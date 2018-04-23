Buick Enspire EV: An SUV that thinks its a Tesla

American carmaker Buick is jumping on the Electric bandwagon and has unveiled an all-electric Buick Enspire SUV. To take on Tesla, global automakers including Porsche, Jaguar and Audi are working to introduce new age electric cars and Buick is not far behind. The company claims a range of 370 miles range on this new SUV. Buick is owned by General Motors and at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, the company is showcasing its new vision in electric cars.

The design of the Buick Ensipre is bold and aggressive and can give Tesla a run for its money. However, Buick has not confirmed whether the Enspire electric SUV will enter production. The company claims that the electric powertrain on the Enspire 549 hp and can be charged from 0-80% in less than 40 minutes using DC fast-charging system. There is also an option of wireless charging says, Buick.

Buick Enspire certainly is certainly a futuristic car with a modern design when compared to current Buick production models. It gets a low roofline like we have seen on recent SUV coupes like Audi e-Tron and Jaguar i-Pace. Electric cars do not require a front grille, but Buick has added one in blue trim and does make the face of the SUV bolder.

On the inside, the Enspire gets a centre console and armrests are made from natural wood grain and microfiber suede. It includes an OLED display screen and an intelligent augmented reality technology-based head-up display system that supports 5G super high-speed network.

It makes sense for Buick to showcase this car in China over America as the Chinese government is more aggressive currently to push electric cars and is also offering incentives with new easier norms. Buick will certainly talk more about the Enspire and share more details on its production during the Beijing Auto Show.

General Motors, the parent company of Buick has already announced its plans to launch over 20 new electric cars globally in next five years. The initial models will be based on "learnings" Chevrolet Bolt EV, Mary Barra, CEO, General Motors has said. We also expect Buick to play a crucial role in the GM's EV journey and might see the Ensipre electric SUV taking a production shape very soon.