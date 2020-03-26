Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Bugatti feels that An automobile component must be technically perfect. But it must be elegant and beautiful, too which is why it is using 3D-printed titanium parts in its latest hypercars.

3D-printing technology has allowed a range of benefits for the manufacturing industry. The benefits are exceptional, however, it is highly complex to produce. It is a technology that is used predominantly in the aerospace industry. Now Bugatti claims to have been using the technology to manufacture its parts for its hyper/mega cars, variants of the Chiron.

For the Chiron Pur Sport and the Chiron Super Sport 300+, Bugatti says that it has used components in the vehicle that are 3D printed. Mostly used in the tailpipe trim covers that are made from titanium. These covers Bugatti claims are the first visible 3D-printed metal parts that are officially approved to be road legal. The benefits of using such a process of manufacturing allow for massive weight saving. The 22-centimetre long, 48-centimetre wide and 13-centimetre high trim cover that is used on the rear of the Chiron Pur Sport weighs just 1.85 kilogrammes with the grille and brackets combined. That helps shave down 1.2 kilogrammes from the cover that is used in the standard Chiron.

How it all works is that Bugatti uses a 3D printer with four 400-Watt layers that simultaneously print titanium to produce the component. The thickest point of the component is just 0.4mm. Approximately 4,200 layers of metal powder are stacked on each other and are firmly fused together.

Nils Weimann, Head of Body Development at Bugatti said; “The minimal material thickness in multi-layer areas is made possible by its so-called lattice structure – where the cavity is filled with numerous filigree struts. In this way, the walls provide stable support for each other during the construction process – enabling minimal use of material. We use a bionic honeycomb structure in the single-layer area to increase the surface rigidity of the walls. Even large components gain a high degree of surface stiffness,”

The filigree cover is rated to withstand extreme temperatures of up to 650-degrees Celsius thanks to the outer wall being double-layered for thermal insulation. This allows the cover to protect the surrounding components from the excessive heat dissipation under full engine load.

