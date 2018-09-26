Bugatti to join SUV mania: Next Bugatti likely to be Lamborghini Urus rival

Bugatti has been one of the very few car manufacturers which several media outlets could cite as the ones which would refrain from moving into the SUV business. But it seems, the times - they are a-changing. See, Bugatti has a new supreme leader, Stephan Winkelmann who pretty much has a record of giving a new direction to luxury brands. For e-g, Lamborghini Urus was his idea. Winkelmann started his new job as CEO of Bugatti in January and the Bugatti Divo was unveiled within eight months.

The French car manufacturer had previewed the Galibier four-door fastback concept in 2009, which was given the go-ahead for production by Wolfgang Durheimer, Winkelmann's predecessor. While the current CEO is keen on expanding Bugatti model line up, he's given a hint that it may not be a saloon or fastback.

Bugatti Galibier four-door fastback concept was unveiled in 2009

According to a CarAdvice report, Winkelmann said that Bugatti is ready to do more than one model, adding that if the brand does something different than a super sports car, then "it would not be enough just to be in love with one type of car". Bugatti would look into different body styles based on regional demand and pricing, he said. "We would not put our money into something which is fading."

Winkelmann says that a saloon on the lines of 1927 Royale would be "very credible, I know a lot of people would like it", but if we are to consider his statement on different body styles and decline in sale of luxury four-doors & rise in demand for SUVs, a hyper Bugatti SUV could be the choice.

Bugatti currently has the reputation of building some of the fastest cars the world has ever seen, so it is rather certain that Winkelmann's next move at Bugatti would offer a top-notch level of performance no matter what type of vehicle it will be. If it is going to be an SUV, Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga will have something to be upset about.