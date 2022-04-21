Bugatti reveals 2 custom-painted Chirons

As per Bugatti, its bespoke models take around five weeks each to paint by hand as the process involves creating 2D shapes that are later applied to the car’s 3D body surfaces.

Buggati believes that the demand for personalised supercars has resulted in no hypercars exiting the Molsheim Atelier to be the same. As a result, the carmaker has revealed two bespoke models – a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, through its Sur Mesure customisation programme. The customised Bugattis feature ‘Vagues de Lumière’ (waves of light) paintwork, special design details and unique interior trim.

The first is a 1587bhp Chiron Super Sport in a California Blue livery with orange streaks – an ode to Bugatti’s ‘light-inspired’ lines. It features the number 38 on the grille at its owner’s request finished in orange to leather cabin and wheels.

Second is the Chiron Pur Sport which has blue, exposed carbonfibre, a spoiler with the French national flag on each endplate and a blue number nine positioned in the centre of the grille. The Pur Sport cabin is fitted with a combination of Beluga Black and French Racing Blue leather.

As per Bugatti, its bespoke models take around five weeks each to paint by hand as the process involves creating 2D shapes that are later applied to the car’s 3D body surfaces.

“The ‘Vagues de Lumiére’ paintwork applied to these two examples of our hyper sports cars embodies Bugatti’s fundamental philosophies; craftsmanship, innovation and heritage,” said Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti. “I’m truly excited to witness what our customers, alongside the Sur Mesure team, create in the years to come”.