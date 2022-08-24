Bugatti Mistral breaks cover marking the end of the iconic W16 engine

The new Bugatti Mistral breaks cover as the last car to feature the iconic W16 quad-turbo engine. Only 99 units of the Bugatti Mistral will be made and are already sold out.

The growing environmental concerns and the push toward cleaner mobility have driven the world’s fastest car off the grid, marking an end to an iconic engine. French sports carmaker, Bugatti has revealed the last of its kind, the Bugatti Mistral, which will mark the end of the W16 engine.

The 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine first made its debut in 2005 with the Bugatti Veyron, later in the Chiron, and now, for the last time, with the Bugatti Mistral.

The Bugatti Mistral is based on the Chiron and features some interesting design elements in the front and rear design, along with the letters ‘BUGATTI’ that are lit, sitting between the X-shaped tail lamps. Also, the colour schemes with the Mistral are inspired by the Bugatti Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.

The record-setting Bugatti Chiron was powered by an 8.0-litre 1200-horsepower quad-turbo W16 engine that set a blistering top speed of 408.84kmph in 2013. The Mistral ups that, by gaining an additional 400 horsepower in the same engine.

Bugatti, however, says it is not chasing top speed records again, but it aims to build the fastest convertible for one last time. And by one last time meaning, Bugatti will make only 99 units of the Mistral, and sadly, every single of them is sold out.

The Bugatti Mistral costs a cool five million euros, approximately Rs 39 crore each, before taxes. Bugatti says that deliveries for the new Mistral will begin in 2024, along with the Bugatti Boldie track-only car.