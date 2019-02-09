Bugatti launches special edition Chiron 110th Anniversary Edition: What sets this 1500 hp Hyper car apart!



In the world of Automotive Bugatti has the privilege of being among the few truly-blooded brands in the world, with a tradition of building some of the finest hypercars in history. A tradition they continue fervently to the present day. To mark their 110th anniversary, perhaps the best known French car maker in the world, celebrated with a special edition of the Bugatti Chiron Sport. The ultra limited run Bugatti will be limited to 20 bespoke pieces that will pay tribute to their French heritage. The Special edition Chiron Sport that reads "110 ans Bugatti" bears the French tricolour 'Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge'. The flag originally symbolised the union between monarch and people in the phase of the constitutional monarchy. But, really that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The body and the front end shell are made entirely from carbon fibre to scrub even more weight. Even the matte blue paint schematic is created through a painstaking process to ensure that the bodywork has a sheen like hot-rolled steel. The signature Bugatti line, the dominant 'C' surrounding the passenger compartment, is also painted Steel Blue. All of which has been done to ensure that the car is reminisce of Bugatti’s earlier cars from the 1920s.

Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. said, "With the limited Chiron Sport '110 ans Bugatti', Bugatti is ushering in the 110th anniversary of its foundation. At the same time, we are underlining our origin and our French roots in Molsheim. Molsheim in the Alsace region of France is an essential element in Bugatti's brand history and this is also where we are planning our future."

The matte-black Nocturne alloy wheels are sharply contrasted by bright blue brake callipers to continue the theme. The aluminium filler cap is sandblasted and hand-polished. The underside of the rear spoiler to gets some work with a French flag concealed in the under the panel. The rear spoiler mechanism is anodised in matte black to harmonise with the matte black Ettore Bugatti logo on the centre of the rear, the matte black wheels and the matching sports exhaust system.

Under the hood, the Chiron is largely the same. Not like you’d need more than the already ballistic quad-turbo W16 8.0-litre engine that makes almost 1500 hp and 1500 Nm of torque. Thanks to the Sports name this Chiron will also be about 18 kgs lighter, thanks to a generous spattering carbon fibre, that are even used on the windscreen wiper arms.