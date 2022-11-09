Bugatti Centodieci limited edition will undergo multiple tests by Steve Jenny, Bugatti test driver

The Bugatti Centodieci is equipped with the same powertrain as Chiron Super Sports- the iconic 8-litre W16 engine which is able to churns out 1577bhp.

The French luxury sports car manufacturer Bugatti is gearing up to deliver its coachbuilt Bugatti Centodieci, limited to only 10 units globally priced at 8 million euros (Rs 66.95 crore) each. Each piece is handcrafted with millimetre precision at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim, France. Prior to being delivered, it is approved by Steve Jenny, one of the most experienced Bugatti test drivers.

The drive is designed to replicate all conditions that a customer may encounter, assessing Centodieci’s character throughout. At points on his drive, he will also be checking the various material finishes and bespoke touches applied to each Centodieci.

Jenny drives through the countryside in Molsheim, spanning around five hours, covering at least 300 km on a variety of different roads and surfaces. Set routes are defined adjusting to the season and irrespective of weather conditions, allowing Jenny to consistently judge the attributes of a car.

The Bugatti Centodieci is equipped with the same powertrain as Chiron Super Sports- the iconic 8-litre W16 engine which is able to churns out 1577bhp. Centodieci accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.4 seconds to a top speed of 380 kmph.

Also Read Lamborghini-Iron Lynx partner for FIA WEC and IMSA from 2024

Bugatti developed custom shapes, parts and workmanship processes for this car, and as with all coachbuilt models, the key elements of the interior were differentiated for the Centodieci. These include a precise leather quilting in the interior, which creates a chessboard effect and is designed to look uniform and composed.

Steve Jenny, Bugatti Test Driver, said: “There is no compromise in the creation of a Bugatti, especially one as rare and unique as the Centodieci. Since only 10 will ever be created, the opportunities to drive such an extraordinary car are so rare that we must redouble our attention during the final drive.”

As per Bugatti claims, “High speed slaloms, emergency lane changes, Handling mode and emergency braking are all tested in complete safety to ensure that even at these speeds, Centodieci is honed until flawless. Dynamically perfect in every way, and completely safe and stable for customers.”