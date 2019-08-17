Bugatti Centodieci breaks cover: Rs 64 crore tribute to EB110

Bugatti, known for its high-performance hypercars, has just unveiled its latest creation. Called as the Centodieci or 110 in Italian, it pays tribute to the iconic EB110. To be made in a limited run of just 10 units, the Centodieci is going to cost Rs 64 crore. The exterior design of this hypercar is unmistakably Bugatti and is reminiscent of the brand's latest creations like the Chiron.

That said, there are several visual cues which have been inspired by the aesthetics of the EB110. Up-front, you are to notice a smaller Bugatti horseshoe which is flanked by three air-intakes on either side, taking us back to the glory days of the EB110. The side profile comes with five diamond-shaped air-intake in-place of the C-shaped B pillar seen on other Bugatti hypercars. The rear fascia of the Centodieci is as flamboyant as the rest of the car. It gets a massive fixed spoiler, eight rear light elements an a massive air diffuser to aid air-flow.

The Bugatti Centodieci is powered by an 8.0-litre, W16 engine which is capable of churning out a massive 1,600 hp of power at 7,000 rpm. The Centodieci will do 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.4 seconds and subsequently, reach the speeds of 200 km/h in 6.1 seconds and 300 km/h in 13.1 seconds. Its top speed has been electronically limited to 380 km/h.

"With the Centodieci, we pay homage to the EB110 super sports car which was built in the 1990s and is very much a part of our tradition-steeped history," says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. "With the EB110, Bugatti catapulted itself to the top of the automotive world once again after 1956 with a new model." It was a crucial interim step for the production facility that was newly founded in Molsheim in 1998, taking Bugatti back to its roots in France, and the first hyper sports car of modern times - the Veyron.