Bugatti Bolide revealed: Track only hypercar claims over 500kph top speed

Is your Bugatti Chiron too slow on track days? Not to worry, Bugatti has a new track monster called the Bugatti Bolide which can apparently do over 500kph!

Are you tired of your Bugatti Chiron? Is 400kph just not fast enough for you and you want to go faster still? Probably not, but Bugatti seems to think that just in case some are, they worked on a car that will do over 500kph, or let’s say imagined one. Its called the Bugatti Bolide and it looks like it wants to rip your face off and grind it through its oversized intakes, Venturi tunnels and diffuser. The Bugatti Bolide is a track-only hypercar which is said to be the most extreme, uncompromised, fastest and lightest vehicle… concept! Yes, currently, the Bolide is only a concept of what Bugatti aims to achieve soon. The Bolide is the eighth model to be based on the basic architecture of the road going Chiron.

Following the launch of the Chiron, we have since had the Chiron Sport, Pur Sport, Divo, Vision Gran Turismo, SuperSport 300+, La Voiture Noire, and the Centodieci. Unlike all the cars we just mentioned, the Bolide is said to have a power-to-weight ratio of 0.67 kg per horsepower. Using the same 8-litre W16 quad-turbo engine, power will see anywhere north of 1,600hp in a car that weighs 1,240 kgs. Bugatti is claiming that the Bolide can achieve a theoretical top speed of over 500kph.

The excessive power from the engine has been achieved with the help of new turbochargers. In addition, Bugatti claims that the intake of the exhaust system has been “de-throttled”, a redesigned dry-sump lubrication system and also reducing the weight of some components thus reducing the weight of the power unit as well. While bigger turbos and more power will result in more heat, the cooling systems for the engine, transmission and differential has been redone. To help slow down the Bolide through corners and also come to a stop when needed, the brakes and the cooling for the brakes have also been revised. Bugatti claims with all the aero, weight reduction and power, the Bolide can lap the La Sarthe track in Le Mans in 3:07.1 minutes and can lap the Nordschleife in 5:23.1 minutes.

Currently, all of this seems to be a Bugatti Wish List, to be honest. The Bolide is not for sale and is merely a concept. Bugatti currently claims that the purpose of the Bolide is to be ‘an innovative information source for future technologies’. But currently, there is no plan to actually built it for customers in series production. But, given the history of the brand, if they did, in all likelihood, they could achieve all those targets, or never rest till they did. Until then, just look at it and feel free to bite the back of your hand.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.