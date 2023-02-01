Budget 2023: Boost for EVs as Budget proposes custom duty exemption for production of lithium-ion cells

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced extending customs duty exemptions to import capital goods and machinery required for manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. This move is aimed at promoting electric mobility in the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament. The BJP-led Modi government announced a slew of initiatives to boost green mobility in the country. During the budget speech, Finance Minister announced that to provide impetus to the EV sector, customs duty exemptions will be provided for the production of lithium-ion cells for batteries used in EVs.

The Union government will provide exemptions to import capital goods and machinery that are required for the manufacturing of lithium-ion cells for batteries used in EVs and other electronic items. Finance Minister also added that concessions on lithium-ion batteries will continue for another year.

India aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. According to the government, this budget builds on green growth to usher in green industrial and economic transition. This Budget provides Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives, and energy security by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The industry representatives are welcoming the government’s move and have started sharing their responses on the Union Budget 2023. Himanshu Singh Raghuvanshi, Co-Founder & COO, CapGrid, said, “The budget is very thoughtful and driven by market dynamics. Lots of positives coming out on the green energy front. We welcome the decision to the extension of subsidies on EV batteries. Scheme to support state governments and municipalities in replacing their old polluting vehicles will also give sales push to the automotive & EV segment.”

