Budget 2019 Auto Expectations: Mercedes-Benz proposes GST revision from 28 percent to 18 percent

The Union Budget 2019 is to be presented tomorrow and there are a lot of hopes in the auto sector. Vehicle sales have been low in the last few months and the industry is not currently running in what can be said as a very positive momentum. Moreover, there are quite some challenges in the coming months like the stringent BS-VI emission norms and the adoption of electric vehicles. GST will play an important part in the Union Budget 2019 tomorrow and auto players are expecting revision in GST rates on automobiles.

The expectations include reduction but 'rationalization' is the word being used here. The auto industry believes that this reduction in prices can then be passed on to the end consumer that will eventually help in boosting demand. Auto manufacturers have been sharing their pre-budget expectations with us and the below quote comes from India's leading luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz.

Here is what Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India expects from the Budget 2019 that is to be presented tomorrow. "Given the favourable outcome of GST in terms of rising revenue, we wish the Government would reconsider the rationalization of GST rates for cars which currently attracts 28% GST and 17-22% Compensation Cess. We recommend a downward revision of GST rate on all cars to 18% from 28%, and a proportionate reduction of CESS to around 15% for all cars above 4 meters. This will act as a much needed catalyst for growth of the industry, especially when it is facing subdued customer interest due to multiple factors like rise in insurance costs, inflationary hikes, liquidity crunch and forthcoming price increase due to BSVI implementation. To revive the slowing down auto sector, we also recommend to consider offering ‘depreciation’ benefit on vehicles to individuals.”

A lot of other companies and players in the sector have expressed their thoughts in terms of the expectations from tomorrow's Union Budget 2019. While currently, there is no indication as to what the Government will be announcing for the auto sector tomorrow, looking at the current scheme of things, we hope that the Government takes the matter seriously and pays attention to the expectations of the auto manufacturers to benefit the end buyer.

