BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 launched at Rs 1,45,300: New features and coloured wheels

Yamaha India has rolled out the BS-VI version of the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 - its third BS-VI compliant two-wheeler after the Yamaha FZ FI and FZS FI in November this year. The new BS-VI YZF-R15 Version 3.0 will be available in three current colours – Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight, of which the Racing Blue variant will come with blue coloured wheels. The ex-showroom, Delhi price begins from Rs 1,45,300.

With a weight of 142 kg, the new BS-VI YZF-R15 Version 3.0 gets a side-stand inhibitor – which means the engine won't start in gear if the side stand is down, a dual horn, and radial tubeless tyre at the rear wheel. These features will be standard across all variants.

The new BS-VI compliant YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke SOHC four-valve engine that produces a power output of 18 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15 Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi):

Racing Blue - Rs 145,900

Thunder Grey - Rs 145,300

Darknight - Rs 147,300

“Our commitment towards customers in India is underlined in exciting products and experiences of The Call of the Blue. Being a cult brand that grows refinement and a rage, Yamaha is thankful to the customers in India who have cultivated the passion of R15 with their high taste of sensation and performance,” Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said.

“With Yamaha continuing to perk up track performances with the R series, the new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 with BS-VI compliant engine and new features will be able to create optimum excitement in India in its respective category. Yamaha strived for optimum cost control for the new BS-VI compliant YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and achieved to peg it around 3% higher along with new standard features, only to let the unrestrained excitement of R Series rev hearts.”

In November this year, Yamaha launched the BS-VI versions of the FZ and FZ-S in India at Rs 99,200 and Rs 1,01,200 (ex-showroom), respectively. With the introduction of upgraded variants of the FZ series, Yamaha also introduced two new colour options for the FZS-FI - Darknight and Metallic Red.