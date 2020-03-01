BS6 transition likely to be a smoother ride than BS4, here’s why!

In order to avoid a repeat of past mistakes, companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki had announced production cuts in conformance with reduced consumer demand.

After passenger vehicle manufacturers burnt their fingers shifting to new BS-IV emission norms in 2017, the transition to BS-VI on April 1 is set to be a lot smoother, with companies fast-tracking their ‘mission zero’ plan to reduce inventories well in advance. In March 2017, passenger vehicle manufacturers were stuck with around 8.2 lakh BS-III vehicles that had to be disposed of by doling out huge discounts in the last one-week before the BS-IV norms kicked in. This time, to avoid a repeat of past mistakes, companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki announced production cuts in conformance with reduced consumer demand, which helped companies bring down the dealer level inventories that peaked in July 2019. The move also ensured firms didn’t have to offer huge discounts to sell off their vehicles to meet the April 1 deadline.

Shruti Saboo, associate director at India Ratings and Research, said the OEMs were cautious of not repeating the 2017 mistakes, as, unlike last time, they did not expect the emission deadlines to get extended. “Macro economic conditions and slowdown in demand has made OEMs cautious in not producing much in February and March as well, since they cannot anticipate the demand. The dealer-level inventories had come down to less than 35 days in December,” Saboo said.

As of mid-January, Tata Motors reduced its BS-IV passenger vehicle inventories to less than 7,000 vehicles. Mahindra & Mahindra reduced the passenger vehicle inventories to below 3,000 vehicles at the dealer level. However, M&M expects these inventories to get impacted due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China, from where it imports components for vehicles. If the shutdown continues, the company may ask for extension of deadline to sell these vehicles under the force majeure clause.

Mayank Pareek, President, passenger vehicle business unit at Tata Motors, said, “After the festival season in October 2018 turned out to be a damp squib, we decided to reduce inventories. In February 2019, we chalked the mission zero plan, which was communicated to dealers on April 6. At that time our stock was around 28,000 and by mid-January 2020, we reduced it to 7,000 vehicles. There is bound to be some stress, but we are fully committed to reduce it to zero by this fiscal year-end,” Pareek said, adding, “As part of our mission zero, if there are a few vehicles that remain to be sold, we may even look at selling them as used cars.” Also, considering the high cost increase for small diesel engines of less than 1.5 litre capacity post BS-VI, companies have re-strategised their plan with respect to sale of diesel vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has proposed to discontinue diesel models of the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S Cross and Baleno, post-BS-VI. Similarly, M&M might discontinue production of diesel vehicles of less than 1.5 litre capacity.

The recent implementation of crash norms and considering expected cost increase to meet BS-VI norms, passenger vehicle OEMs have discontinued few popular models. Hyundai has discontinued the Eon; Maruti Suzuki Omni and Gypsy; Honda Brio, and Tata Motors Nano. “For BS-VI transition, auto OEMs are cautious and have been working on reducing dealer inventory for the last few months and we do not expect any distress sale in March this time,” said Annamalai Jayaraj, research analyst with B&K Securities.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, said during the results conference on February 11 that the BS-IV ramp-down and the BS-VI ramp-up does not present any risk for the company, except what Coronavirus might bring. “We have one or two parts coming from China. If the situation improves soon, I don’t see any impact, but if it goes beyond that, we will have a challenge for some 3,000 BS-IV vehicles for which all other parts are already there in our inventory,” he said.

