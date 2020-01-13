BS-VI Tata Nexon, Tigor, Tiago unveiled: New features, booking details explained

2020 BS-VI Tata Nexon faceliftTata Motors today unveiled the facelifted and BS-VI compliant models of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The bookings for the 2020 Tata Nexon, 2020 Tata Tigor and 2020 Tata Tiago have been opened at Rs 11,000. The three have been updated in terms of styling and the features they will come equipped with as well. Bookings can be made at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on their official websites. The three will be launched soon after Tata Motors launches the Tata Altroz on 22 January and potential customers will also be able to look at the cars that will be on showcase during the 2020 Auto Expo.

The 2020 BS-VI Nexon petrol is expected to be priced higher by Rs 90,000 and the diesel is likely to see a price hike of Rs 1.4 lakh. The design and styling for the new Nexon seem to pick cues from the Nexon EV and it will come in five variants, of which three will be available with an automatic gearbox as well. The 2020 Nexon will come with additional features and new colour options.

The features list on the 2020 Nexon facelift will include projector headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi-drive modes, 16-inch wheels, along with mandatory safety features as standard equipment. On the inside, the new BS-VI 2020 model gets a 3.5-infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB charger and higher-spec models would feature a larger 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, reversing camera, voice recognition, dual-tone roof colour, and more.

2020 BS-VI Tata Tiago facelift

The new BS-VI Tata Tiago now sports a premium appeal on its fascia with a sleek new radiator grille and will now also offer more features than before. In its BS-VI avatar, the Tiago will be offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine only, however, it will new colour options. Expect the 2020 Tiago to be more expensive by about Rs 45,000.

2020 BS-VI Tata Tigor facelift

All three of Tata Motors' BS-VI range sport the manufacturer's Impact 2.0 design language and hence the Tigor is now also looking sharper with a sleeker grille. The BS-VI Tigor will also be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol with power and torque figures of 85 hp and 113 Nm with choice of five-speed manual and five-speed automatic. The 2020 BS-VI Tigor is likely to be priced higher about Rs 50,000.