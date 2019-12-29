BS6 Renault Triber to launch in India by January 2020: AMT to follow soon afterwards!

Renault is going to launch the BS6 compliant version of the Triber 7-seater in India either by mid or late January 2020. The sub-four-meter vehicle, which was launched in India a couple of months back, is currently available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, BS4 compliant petrol engine. The launch timeline of the BS6 Triber was confirmed by Renault India Country CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle, on the sidelines of the commencement of exports of the Triber range to the South African markets. Not only this, but the Triber is also going to get an AMT equipped variant soon after the introduction of the BS6 compliant version of the same.

Apart from confirming the launch of the new variants of the Triber, Mamillapalle also revealed that Renault is going to phase out its multi-purpose vehicle Lodgy from the Indian market. Also, the company is going to now focus only on petrol models and is going to discontinue the diesel derivatives from the current model range. Furthermore, Mamillapalle also confirmed that the brand is working on a sub-four-meter SUV for the Indian market and that the same is going to be launched in India sometime during the second half of 2020.

The Triber is based on the modified version of Renault's CMF-A+ platform. It is this very platform that the new sub-four-meter SUV is likely to use. Not only this, but the same is also likely to use a more powerful derivative of the Triber's 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine.

The Renault Triber currently retails in India in-between the price of Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.63 lakh (ex-showroom). It stands as a 7-seater option in the segment of the compact hatchback which includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. With the introduction of the BS6 compliant engine, the prices of the Triber are expected to increase, across its variant line-up, by an average of Rs 10,000. The AMT equipped variants will see a further increase of close to Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.