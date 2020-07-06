BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

Renault Kwid has been added with more practical features like the reverse parking sensors which are standard across the range. The top variants have an additional rear-view camera assist through sound and colour guidelines.

Renault India today announced the launch of the Kwid RXL variant with a BS6 compliant 1.0L powertrain with the option of manual and automatic transmission. The new RXL variant is priced at Rs 4.16 lakh for the manual trim and Rs 4.48 lakh for the AMT. Along with this, the manufacturer also revealed that the Kwid has crossed the 3.5-lakh sales milestone in India. Renault has rolled out a number of offers for its customers, including the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme under which customers can buy a Renault car and begin payment of paying their EMI after three months of purchase.

The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App. Other offers include cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.25%. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for its existing customers.

The manufacturer has introduced additional benefits especially for doctors and police personnel under its ‘Care for Caregivers’ program, to extend gratitude to the professionals engaged on the frontline in the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Renault’s digital capabilities for online booking options and other interventions have been improved significantly. Customers can now book their Renault car home on its website or the MyRenault App at a nominal booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance.

The Kwid has been an important contributor to Renault’s progress in India. With more than 3.5 lakh Kwid families, the company is grateful for the faith that its customers have bestowed in the brand. Kwid continues to be a game-changer for Renault, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said.

Renault Kwid comes with an optional extended warranty of up to five years/1 lakh km from the date of purchase. It gets six colour options – Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue. Customers also get an option to customise their Kwid with accessories packs that include Essential pack, SUV pack, Chrome pack and Urban pack.

