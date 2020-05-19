BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

The Nissan Kicks in its BS6 avatar aims to take on the mighty Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos with a more powerful powertrain. But what else does it have to offer against its rivals from Korea on paper? We find out in this spec comparison.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks has finally arrived after dropping its diesel engine for a new and mighty turbo petrol engine that is BS6 compliant. It also comes with a few new toys and features to play with to take the fight against its rivals the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos in the compact-SUV segment. We take a look at what each of these models have to offer in terms of powertrain, drivetrains, features, size and price.

Kicks vs Seltos vs Creta Engine

ENGINE SPECS Kicks Seltos Creta Engine (P) 1.5L, i4 1.5L, i4 1.5L, i4 Engine (T/P) 1.3L, i4, Turbo 1.4L, i4, Turbo 1.4L, i4, Turbo Engine (D) NA 1.5L, i4 Turbo 1.5L, i4 Turbo Power (P) 105hp 115hp 115hp Power (T/P) 156hp 140hp 140hp Power (D) NA 115hp 115hp Torque (P) 142Nm 144Nm 144Nm Torque (T/P) 254Nm 242Nm 242Nm Torque (D) NA 250Nm 250Nm Transmission (P) 5M 6-M/CVT 6-M/CVT Transmission (T/P) 5-M/CVT 6-M/7-DCT 7-DCT Transmission (D) NA 6-M/6-AT 6-M/6-AT

Swipe or scroll left for full table

As standard engines go, the Kicks falls short against the Creta and the Seltos. The Creta and the Seltos both come with identical powertrains across the range. As standard, the Creta and Seltos offer a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 115hp and 144Nm of torque and is offered with a 6-speed manual with an IVT (CVT) option. The Creta and Seltos both also come with a diesel option which is missing with the Kicks.

But considering the turbo petrol models on offer in all three models, the Kicks punches the Creta and Seltos away with its more powerful 1.3-litre engine that is good for 156hp and 256Nm of torque. While there is a manual option, the automatic in the Kicks is a 7-step CVT while the Creta and Seltos offer a 7-speed DCT.

Kicks vs Seltos vs Creta Dimensions

DIMENSIONS Kicks Seltos Creta Length mm 4384 4315 4300 Width mm 1813 1800 1790 Height mm 1651 1645 1635 Wheelbase mm 2673 2610 2610 Max Tyre Size 215 / 60 R17 215 / 60 R17 215 / 60 R17

Swipe or scroll left for full table

In term of size, the Kicks is the longest amongst the three, while it is also wider and taller than the Creta and Seltos as well. The Kicks has the longest wheelbase too. However, the Kicks falls short in legroom at the rear but has superior headroom and shoulder room.

Kicks vs Seltos vs Creta Features

FEATURES Kicks Seltos Creta 360 Camera Yes Yes Reversing Cam Sunroof Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Voice Commands Yes Yes Yes Digital Instrument Cluster No Yes Yes Connected Car tech Yes Yes Yes Airbags 4 6 6 Brakes (F/R) Disc/Drum Disc/Disc Disc/Disc

Swipe or scroll left for full table

There are some key features that buyers in this segment look for. What is interesting is that all three of these cars have tried to one-up the other. While both the Kicks and Seltos offer 360-degree view cameras, the Creta is only equipped with a reversing camera. However, the Creta offers a panoramic sunroof, while the Kicks and Seltos only come with regular sunroofs. All three cars offer connected car technology with Nissan Connect, Kia UVO Connect and Hyundai BlueLink respectively and all three offer voice command functions. But, while the Nissan Kicks offers up to 4 airbags, the Seltos and Creta offer up to 6 airbags along with all four disc brakes as well.

Kicks vs Seltos vs Creta Ex-Showroom Price

PRICE Kicks Seltos Creta Petrol Rs 9.4-9.9 lakh Rs 9.8-14.2 lakh Rs 9.9-16.1 lakh Turbo Petrol Rs 11.8-14.1 lakh Rs 13.7-17.2 lakh Rs 16.1-17.2 lakh Diesel NA Rs 10.3-17.3 lakh Rs 9.9-17.2 lakh

Swipe or scroll left for full table

For the base variant, the Kicks is the most affordable starting at Rs 9.4 lakh for the standard naturally aspirated petrol model. Additionally, the turbo petrol model in the Kicks is significantly cheaper than the turbo petrol in the Seltos and Creta. The 1.3-litre Turbo variants start from Rs 11.8 lakh to Rs 14.1 lakh with the Kicks. The Creta and Seltos Turbo petrol models start from Rs 13.7 lakh with the Seltos, but in both models, the top end reaches Rs 17.2 lakh. The Kicks does not come with diesel offering, but the Creta diesel starts at Rs 9.9 lakh while the same engine in the Seltos starts at Rs 10.3 lakh and rises all the way up to Rs 17.3 lakh.

In conclusion, the Kicks as an all-rounder seems to be a better value for money proposition. However, in front of the Seltos, it does look slightly dated. The Seltos asks for a slight premium but offers a long list of equipment which is also comparable to the Creta. At the end of the day, if the lack of a diesel option is not a deal-breaker, the Kicks seems to offer a decent amount of equipment, even though the automatic is a CVT, but it has more power to outrun the other two in theory. The Seltos may seem to be the perfect compromise when it comes to equipment but does charge a premium. To provide a clear winner, we would require to test out each model back to back, so stay tuned to Express Drives for the full detailed comparison between the Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

