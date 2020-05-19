BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

The Nissan Kicks in its BS6 avatar aims to take on the mighty Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos with a more powerful powertrain. But what else does it have to offer against its rivals from Korea on paper? We find out in this spec comparison.

By:Published: May 19, 2020 3:46:33 PM

The BS6 Nissan Kicks has finally arrived after dropping its diesel engine for a new and mighty turbo petrol engine that is BS6 compliant. It also comes with a few new toys and features to play with to take the fight against its rivals the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos in the compact-SUV segment. We take a look at what each of these models have to offer in terms of powertrain, drivetrains, features, size and price.

Kicks vs Seltos vs Creta Engine

ENGINE SPECSKicksSeltosCreta
Engine (P)1.5L, i41.5L, i41.5L, i4
Engine (T/P)1.3L, i4, Turbo1.4L, i4, Turbo1.4L, i4, Turbo
Engine (D)NA1.5L, i4 Turbo1.5L, i4 Turbo
Power (P)105hp115hp115hp
Power (T/P)156hp140hp140hp
Power (D)NA115hp115hp
Torque (P)142Nm144Nm144Nm
Torque (T/P)254Nm242Nm242Nm
Torque (D)NA250Nm250Nm
Transmission (P)5M6-M/CVT6-M/CVT
Transmission (T/P)5-M/CVT6-M/7-DCT7-DCT
Transmission (D)NA6-M/6-AT6-M/6-AT

Swipe or scroll left for full table

As standard engines go, the Kicks falls short against the Creta and the Seltos. The Creta and the Seltos both come with identical powertrains across the range. As standard, the Creta and Seltos offer a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 115hp and 144Nm of torque and is offered with a 6-speed manual with an IVT (CVT) option. The Creta and Seltos both also come with a diesel option which is missing with the Kicks.

But considering the turbo petrol models on offer in all three models, the Kicks punches the Creta and Seltos away with its more powerful 1.3-litre engine that is good for 156hp and 256Nm of torque. While there is a manual option, the automatic in the Kicks is a 7-step CVT while the Creta and Seltos offer a 7-speed DCT.

Kicks vs Seltos vs Creta Dimensions

DIMENSIONSKicksSeltosCreta
Length mm438443154300
Width mm181318001790
Height mm165116451635
Wheelbase mm267326102610
Max Tyre Size215 / 60 R17215 / 60 R17215 / 60 R17

Swipe or scroll left for full table

In term of size, the Kicks is the longest amongst the three, while it is also wider and taller than the Creta and Seltos as well. The Kicks has the longest wheelbase too. However, the Kicks falls short in legroom at the rear but has superior headroom and shoulder room.

Kicks vs Seltos vs Creta Features

FEATURESKicksSeltosCreta
360 CameraYesYesReversing Cam
SunroofYesYesPanoramic Sunroof
Voice CommandsYesYesYes
Digital Instrument ClusterNoYesYes
Connected Car techYesYesYes
Airbags466
Brakes (F/R)Disc/DrumDisc/DiscDisc/Disc

Swipe or scroll left for full table

There are some key features that buyers in this segment look for. What is interesting is that all three of these cars have tried to one-up the other. While both the Kicks and Seltos offer 360-degree view cameras, the Creta is only equipped with a reversing camera. However, the Creta offers a panoramic sunroof, while the Kicks and Seltos only come with regular sunroofs. All three cars offer connected car technology with Nissan Connect, Kia UVO Connect and Hyundai BlueLink respectively and all three offer voice command functions. But, while the Nissan Kicks offers up to 4 airbags, the Seltos and Creta offer up to 6 airbags along with all four disc brakes as well.

Kicks vs Seltos vs Creta Ex-Showroom Price

PRICEKicksSeltosCreta
PetrolRs 9.4-9.9 lakhRs 9.8-14.2 lakhRs 9.9-16.1 lakh
Turbo PetrolRs 11.8-14.1 lakhRs 13.7-17.2 lakhRs 16.1-17.2 lakh
DieselNARs 10.3-17.3 lakhRs 9.9-17.2 lakh

Swipe or scroll left for full table

For the base variant, the Kicks is the most affordable starting at Rs 9.4 lakh for the standard naturally aspirated petrol model. Additionally, the turbo petrol model in the Kicks is significantly cheaper than the turbo petrol in the Seltos and Creta. The 1.3-litre Turbo variants start from Rs 11.8 lakh to Rs 14.1 lakh with the Kicks. The Creta and Seltos Turbo petrol models start from Rs 13.7 lakh with the Seltos, but in both models, the top end reaches Rs 17.2 lakh. The Kicks does not come with diesel offering, but the Creta diesel starts at Rs 9.9 lakh while the same engine in the Seltos starts at Rs 10.3 lakh and rises all the way up to Rs 17.3 lakh.

In conclusion, the Kicks as an all-rounder seems to be a better value for money proposition. However, in front of the Seltos, it does look slightly dated. The Seltos asks for a slight premium but offers a long list of equipment which is also comparable to the Creta. At the end of the day, if the lack of a diesel option is not a deal-breaker, the Kicks seems to offer a decent amount of equipment, even though the automatic is a CVT, but it has more power to outrun the other two in theory. The Seltos may seem to be the perfect compromise when it comes to equipment but does charge a premium. To provide a clear winner, we would require to test out each model back to back, so stay tuned to Express Drives for the full detailed comparison between the Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier