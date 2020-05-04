BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

The upcoming 2020 Nissan Kicks will pack a hefty punch against its rival the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. The Kicks will be offered in four variants with a new 156hp turbo petrol.

By:Updated: May 4, 2020 5:12:27 PM

Nissan recently announced that the 2020 Kicks SUV will take on the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos with a new engine. The new 1.3-litre turbo petrol BS6 engine in the Nissan Kicks will pack 156hp punch making it the most powerful in its segment. Now it has been revealed that the Nissan Kicks will be available in four variants and the list of features it will offer have also been leaked.

Nissan is currently gearing up to launch the BS6 upgraded Kicks soon after the coronavirus lockdown ends. The Kicks is expected to be launched in four variants – XL, XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O). In addition to all the features, the Nissan Kicks already had on offer, the base XL model in the Nissan Kicks will come with all the mandatory safety equipment, offering ABS, EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors as standard, along with Rear AC vents, cooled glovebox and an electronically adjustable ORVMs while NissanConnect smartphone-based connectivity tech is standard across the board.

The XV variant will come equipped with reversing camera, rear wiper, front fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel among more. The XV Premium adds Hill-start assist, LED projector headlamps, keyless entry, cruise control, and power-folding ORVMs. The top of the line XV Premium (O), on top of all that, includes four airbags, 360-degree camera, automatic headlamps and wipers, cornering function fog lamps, dual-tone exterior and interior options and leather upholstery.

The Nissan Kicks will discontinue the diesel variants when it arrives in BS6 form. While the 1.5-litre petrol will be the standard petrol offering, Nissan has added a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine to the list. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine carried over from the BS4 model develops 106hp and will be upgraded to BS6. The 1.5-litre motor will only be available with the XL and XV models with a manual transmission. The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol with 156hp will be available with a manual transmission and a CVT automatic. The 1.3-litre will be offered with the XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) models. While the CVT will be limited to the XV and XV Premium variants, the XV Premium (O) will be a manual only.

We expect the Kicks to be priced competitively with just petrol engine offerings. Nissan is likely to launch the Kicks within the Rs 10-15 lakh range to take on the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the MG Hector.

Source Pilot on Wheels (Youtube)

