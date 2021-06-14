BS6 New-gen Force Gurkha teased: Mahindra Thar rival launch soon

The niche off-roader from Force Motors known as the Gurkha will arrive shortly in a new guise. Revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo, the launch was significantly delayed but the SUV is now on its way to take on the Mahindra Thar.

Force Motors has announced on its social platforms that it is gearing up to launch the new BS6 compliant new-generation Force Gurkha. The SUV has been anticipated ever since it made its public appearance in its latest avatar at the 2020 Auto Expo. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the launch was delayed. The Indian automaker has confirmed that the new BS6 Gurkha is coming soon. Responding to a comment on its official post, Force Motors confirms that the new Gurkha is “expected to hit the roads next quarter” meaning it would arrive before the end of September 2021.

The new Gurkha will boast some cosmetic changes with a new grille, optional LED headlamps, and a chunkier front bumper. Along the side, it remains as it was in its previous guise. For the wheels, Force will offer a set of 245/70 R16. In the cabin, Force will not let it be as spartan as before. It will feature a new dual-tone scheme for the new dashboard which will house a new touchscreen infotainment system., the driver will have a new 3-spoke steering wheel and the dash with analogue dials in the instrument cluster with a digital MID. It will offer front power windows, circular air vents, and more. The safety levels have been elevated as well. Not only will the Gurkha meet the necessary new pedestrian safety norms in India. It will also feature dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Watch our video of the new-gen Force Gurkha from the 2020 Auto Expo

Under the bonnet is where the major changes on the Gurkha can be found. It will use the same 2.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will now be compliant with BS6 emission standards. It will be rated to deliver 90hp and 260Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with a low-range transfer case. Additionally, the 4×4 will use an independent suspension setup at the front with a rigid axle at the rear.

The Gurkha is expected to be launched before September 2021, even though it was initially planned for July 2020. But it will rival the likes of the new Mahindra Thar and the Isuzu V-Cross and we expected Force to price the new Gurkha between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom). We also expect a Gurkha Xtreme model designed for extreme off-roading.

