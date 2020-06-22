BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre engine delivering a claimed fuel economy of 31.2 km/kg. The S-Presso joins the Ertiga, Alto 800, Eeco and WagonR in Maruti's CNG portfolio.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now available in an S-CNG variant at prices starting Rs 4.84 lakh. The factory-fitted CNG is available in four variants of the S-Presso – LXI, LXI (O), VXI, and VXI (O). The S-CNG BS6 S-Presso is available with 1.0-L engine delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of 31.2 km/kg and has a tank capacity of 55 litres. Maruti Suzuki was the first in the country to introduce factory-fitted CNG cars some 10 years ago and now also has the largest portfolio of CNG cars on the road. The company achieved the highest-ever sales of CNG-powered cars in FY 2019-20 selling 1,06,443 units of factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India. The company reports a 15.5% CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years.

This launch also helps augment Maruti’s commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the 2020 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki, with its portfolio of CNG and Hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

Maruti Suzuki states that its S-CNG vehicle range complements the government’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

The government is also working on increasing the number of CNG fuel pumps across the country, registering a substantial growth in numbers of CNG stations in the recent past.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it sold more than one lakh CNG vehicles in 2019-20 financial year. The CNG product portfolio has over seven models – Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Alto 800, Eeco and WagonR in the passenger car segment, Tour variants of the Ertiga, Eeco, Dzire Tour S for the fleet market, and Super Carry for the commercial space.

