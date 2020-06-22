BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre engine delivering a claimed fuel economy of 31.2 km/kg. The S-Presso joins the Ertiga, Alto 800, Eeco and WagonR in Maruti's CNG portfolio.

By:Published: June 22, 2020 7:03 PM

maruti suzuki spresso cng bs6 price

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now available in an S-CNG variant at prices starting Rs 4.84 lakh. The factory-fitted CNG is available in four variants of the S-Presso – LXI, LXI (O), VXI, and VXI (O). The S-CNG BS6 S-Presso is available with 1.0-L engine delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of 31.2 km/kg and has a tank capacity of 55 litres. Maruti Suzuki was the first in the country to introduce factory-fitted CNG cars some 10 years ago and now also has the largest portfolio of CNG cars on the road. The company achieved the highest-ever sales of CNG-powered cars in FY 2019-20 selling 1,06,443 units of factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India. The company reports a 15.5% CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years.

maruti suzuki spresso cng price

This launch also helps augment Maruti’s commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the 2020 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki, with its portfolio of CNG and Hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

Maruti Suzuki states that its S-CNG vehicle range complements the government’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

Also read: Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

The government is also working on increasing the number of CNG fuel pumps across the country, registering a substantial growth in numbers of CNG stations in the recent past.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it sold more than one lakh CNG vehicles in 2019-20 financial year. The CNG product portfolio has over seven models – Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Alto 800, Eeco and WagonR in the passenger car segment, Tour variants of the Ertiga, Eeco, Dzire Tour S for the fleet market, and Super Carry for the commercial space.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin