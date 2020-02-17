BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant wise prices out

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched the BS6 compliant version of the Ignis in India. This is the facelifted version of this hatchback as well which was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. The prices of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ignis now start from Rs 4.83 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs 7.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the new Ignis, Maruti Suzuki had also showcased the facelifted version of the Vitara Brezza at the expo as well. Prices of the same as expected to be announced this month.

In terms of updates, the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes with minor cosmetic changes. The list includes a new front grille, redesigned bumper with a new faux skid-plate. Similarly, the rear bumper of the Ignis has also been redesigned to give the car a fresh look. On the inside, the new Maruti Ignis feature an exact dashboard layout as before. The only major change is the new Smartplay Infotainment system. This unit comes with a new display and features connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis continues to get the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine has now been upgraded to meet the new emission communication. It continues to churn out the same 83 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT gearbox. Due to low sales, the 1.3-litre diesel engine was discontinued from Ignis' portfolio in 2018 itself. Bookings of the new Ignis commenced at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ignis continues to retail through the Nexa dealership outlets. With this update, this hatchback is being offered with two new colours namely Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue.

Variant wise BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis price list:

Sigma: Rs 483,320

Delta: Rs 560,814

Zeta: Rs 583,320

Alpha: Rs 666,898

Delta (AMT): Rs 607,841

Zeta (AMT): Rs 630,320

Alpha (AMT): Rs 713,898