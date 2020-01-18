BS-VI Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched at Rs 3.8 lakh: Maruti’s best-selling van registers 38% sales growth in 2019

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of the BS-VI compliant version of its best-selling van Eeco, which is the ninth product in the manufacturer's lineup to meet with the higher emissions standards before the deadline approaches on 1st April. Last year, the Eeco also crossed 1 lakh unit sales mark, registering a growth of 38 percent over 2018. The Eeco has been very popular amongst people and goods carriers for its fuel-efficiency and low cost of maintenance. The BS6 compliant Eeco will be available at a starting price of Rs 3,80,800 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Eeco was first launched in January 2010 and has now crossed the total sales mark of 6.5 lakh units. It has been the leader in the van segment holding 87% of the market share. By the year 2011-12, the Eeco attained 1 lakh sales, doubling the number in 2013-14, followed by the launch of cargo variant in 2014-15 which helped the sales to cross 3 lakh in 2015-16. In the year 2016-17, it crossed a 4 lakh sales mark when Eeco minor was launched, followed by it registering 5 lakh of cumulative sales. This now brings us to now when the Eeco has crossed 6.5 lakh in cumulative sales.

“A decade since its launch, Eeco continues to attract 84% pre-determined buyers and has been appreciated for its stylish and spacious design and low cost of maintenance. With over 50% of the consumers choosing the vehicle for business utility as well as a family transport vehicle, the versatile Eeco offers uncompromised comfort and safety. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with Eeco and would like to thank our customers for their constant support,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Upcoming Suzuki XL7 image leaked: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki XL6-based MPV!

Currently, Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered in 12 variants with 5-seat, 7-seat, cargo and ambulance options. The vehicle offers ample legroom, headroom and other convenience features like reclining seats, CNG changeover switch, multi-trip meter, headlamp levelling, etc.

Maruti Eeco is equipped with a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders, and a high-speed alert system. It is powered by a 1.2L petrol BS-VI engine that offers 16.11 kpl fuel efficiency and delivers 72.4 hp at 6,000 rpm and 98 Nm at 3,000 rpm. Maruti Suzuki also offers Eeco in a CNG variant alongside the petrol variant.