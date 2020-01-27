BS-VI Maruti Suzuki Alto gets S-CNG in two variants at starting price of Rs 4.33 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has introduced S-CNG in two of BS-VI Alto variants making it the manufacturer's first BS-VI compliant CNG vehicle. The CNG system has been introduced in namely LXi and LXi (O) variants with a claimed fuel efficiency of 31.59 km/kg. The Alto was the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to become BS-VI compliant, and the company has already sold over 1 lakh BS-VI compliant Alto units in the country.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units). The Alto brand has sold over 38 lakh units since its launch 15 years ago. Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the new Alto VXi+ with the Smartplay Studio.

“At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment-friendly. With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

“The Alto BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Maruti Suzuki’s large portfolio of green vehicles is a testimony of its commitment to the environment. We are encouraged with the wide acceptance of S-CNG technology by our customers.”

In December last year, Maruti Suzuki launched a new variant of the Alto 800 – the top-spec Vxi+ with additional features and minor changes inside the cabin. One of the major changes is the introduction of the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. With the introduction of this system, the Alto is now a stronger competition against the Renault Kwid, which from the very beginning had this feature on its range-topping trim.