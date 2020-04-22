BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

The Mahindra KUV100 in its BS6 form is being sold only with a petrol engine and as a 6-seater.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 version has been launched in India. Mahindra sells the KUV100 now with only a lone petrol engine. The Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 price in India starts from Rs 5.50 lakh and go up to Rs 7.11 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are Rs 11,000-18,000 more than the BS4 trims. The KUV100 BS6 variants are K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8+. One can order the micro-SUV in only a 6-seater format.

The 1.2-litre Falcon G80 petrol engine in its BS6 avatar produces 81.8hp of power and 115Nm. These numbers are the same as the BS4. A 5-speed manual is the only choice of transmission and while there are no claimed efficiency numbers, the BS4 used to give 18.15kmpl. There are no other changes aesthetically and this means a feature-rich vehicle that takes on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. At present, these are the only two BS6 micro-SUVs available at this price range. The S-Presso is more on the budget end.

Mahindra has discontinued the 1.2-litre D75 diesel engine. This engine used to make 77hp of power and 190Nm. Mahindra is yet to give an automatic option to the KUV100 and this is an edge its Maruti rivals have over it. One can though say that the KUV100 has a rugged composition and if you live in the village area, the KUV makes more sense.

Mahindra offers dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard with the KUV100. Previous iterations used to only get a driver airbag as standard. Child safety locks on the rear doors too are a standard feature. The KUV100 has been a slow-selling model for Mahindra. The company though has modelled its electric version too. It is India’s most affordable electric SUV at Rs 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Sales haven’t started yet though and we believe the commercial availability could be post the lockdown.

