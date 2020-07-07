BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

New BS6 Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport both come with a 48V mild-hybrid system and are available in two derivatives feature-rich ‘S’ and sportier ‘R-Dynamic SE’.

By:Published: July 7, 2020 1:11 PM

bs6 PETROL LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT RANGE ROVER EVOQUE

Jaguar Land Rover India today began deliveries of the new BS-VI compliant petrol derivatives of Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport. The new Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport are both available in two trims – feature-rich ‘S’ and sportier ‘R-Dynamic SE’. The two SUVs are powered by an Ingenium 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 247 hp and 365 Nm of torque, assisted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque boast an array of technologies and features such as:

Cabin Air Ionisation: It works with the climate control system by electrically charging air particles, ionising them and removing pollutants and other harmful particles.

ClearSight Rear-view Mirror: With a flip of a switch on the underside of the rearview mirror, a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the vehicle in high definition.

InControl Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo: Available with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. The Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE features Touch Pro Duo that combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen that offers an elevated input convenience.

Terrain Response 2: Automatically detects the surface and adjusts the torque delivery to best suit the conditions for enhanced off-road capability.

Also read: Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

Range Rover Evoque 2.0-litre petrol prices start from Rs 57.99 lakh

Discovery Sport 2.0-litre petrol prices start from Rs 59.99 lakh

In May this year, Jaguar Land Rover India rolled out its online platform for a contactless buying experience that can be used to buy a new car or for service of existing vehicles. Initially introduced in 2016, Jaguar’s “findmeacar.in” and Land Rover’s “findmeasuv.in” were tweaked to cater to the modern customers’ vehicle purchasing needs in times of a pandemic.

