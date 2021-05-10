BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

The Isuzu V-Cross has finally been launched in BS6 guise. But what exactly is the Hi-Lander? We explain that and more with these five key things you need to know about the new lifestyle pickup truck.

By:May 10, 2021 4:30 PM
BS6 Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu Motors India has finally reintroduced its lifestyle pick-up truck — the Isuzu V-Cross. It was discontinued once the industry adopted Bharat Stage 6 emission norms back in April 2020. But the vehicle has finally been updated for the Indian market. However, it brings along a new variant called the V-Cross Hi-Lander. We try and explain five key things about the new V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander that you need to know.

Isuzu V-Cross BS6

The Isuzu D-Max badged as the V-Cross in India has been updated in the international market with a new-generation model. But to keep costs down, Isuzu India has decided to keep the existing older generation on sale. While it continues to offer a similar package as before with the same styling, it now offers a new entry-level variant. The Isuzu V-Cross is now offered in four variants – Hi-Lander, 4×2 AT Z, 4×4 MT Z and the 4×4 AT Z Prestige. The V-Cross Hi-Lander is the new base model and is only offered as a 4×2 with a manual transmission.

Isuzu V-Cross BS6 Engine

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross Rear

Across the range, the BS6 model Isuzu V-Cross features a 1.9-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. This motor was introduced with the pick-up truck soon before the BS6 norms were enforced. Now the engine has been upgraded to BS6 and it produces 161hp and 360Nm of torque. Compared to the same engine in its BS4 guise, the revised engine now produces around 11hp and 10Nm more than before. To deliver the performance, it now uses a Variable Geometric Turbocharger with position sensor. To meet the BS6 requirements, it has been fitted with SCR, LNT and DPF systems as well. The manual transmission on offer is a 6-speed unit, while a 6-speed automatic is also an option.

Isuzu V-Cross BS6 now as a 4×2

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander

The V-Cross was launched as standard as a 4×4. However, to bring the price down and fuel economy favourable, Isuzu has also introduced a 4×2 option. The lower trims like the Hi-Lander and a step above to the AT Z model are only rear-wheel-drive. But the 4×4 option is standard with the MT Z and the AT Z Prestige model. They both come with the selectable shift-on-the-fly 4×4.

Isuzu V-Cross BS6 Features

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander Rear

With the BS6 model, Isuzu has offered a few new features to the V-Cross range. With the Hi-Lander base model, dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX anchors are standard. But the higher Z Trims feature LED projector headlamps, keyless entry, such button start, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a reversing camera. The Prestige model adds more safety tech like side curtain airbags, traction control, ESC, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, 8-speaker sound system and a powered driver’s seat.

Isuzu V-Cross BS6 Variant Wise Price Range

The Isuzu V-Cross BS6 model has been launched in India with the base Hi-Lander model priced at Rs 16.98 lakh. The 4×2 Z Automatic is priced at Rs 19.98 lakh while the 4×4 Z Manual version costs Rs 1 lakh more at Rs 20.98 lakh. The range-topping Z Prestige 4×4 AT carries a price tag of Rs 24.49 lakh. (Prices are ex-showroom).

