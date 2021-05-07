BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

A leaked document states that the V-Cross will have a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, six airbags, traction control, hill ascent and descent assist and more.

After what seems like ages, Isuzu India is ready to launch its passenger vehicles. The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, MU-X and the Hi-Lander will be launched in India on May 10, 2021. Out of these, the Hi-Lander is in fact a variant of the D-Max. The launch will happen digitally. Out of all these cars, the Isuzu V-Cross will be a unique proposition as the Indian market currently doesn’t have any pick-up vehicles. Moreover, the Hi-Lander is expected to be a base version of the V-Cross and a higher spec version of the D-Max commercial cab. We expect to be priced starting from Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. The V-Cross in the meanwhile will be sold in two trims – Z and Z Prestige. While we have seen the V-Cross only with a four-wheel drive till now, with the BS6 there will also be a rear-wheel drive option. This is where the Z as well as Hi-Lander come into picture.

Inarguably the more feature-loaded of the two will be the Z and common to both will be the 6-speed automatic transmission. Want a manual V-Cross? Your best bet will be the commercial one then. Isuzu will offer the pick-up truck with a 1.9-litre diesel engine. This turbocharged motor is good for 161hp of power and 360Nm of torque. As for the MU-X, its specs are relatively unknown at the moment but expect powered seats, projectors headlights, LED DRLs and perhaps a sunroof as well. A leaked document states that the V-Cross will have a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, six airbags, traction control, hill ascent and descent assist and more.

There are no competitors to the V-Cross at present in India. Ford is said to get its Ranger model here but that we believe is a while away. Mahindra had the Scorpio Getaway and Tata the Xenon. However, both manufacturers don’t seem to now be interested in these vehicles for India. The V-Cross prices should start from Rs 16 lakh while the MU-X in a lone variant may be priced at Rs 32 lakh.

