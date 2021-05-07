BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

A leaked document states that the V-Cross will have a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, six airbags, traction control, hill ascent and descent assist and more.

By:May 7, 2021 4:46 PM

After what seems like ages, Isuzu India is ready to launch its passenger vehicles. The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, MU-X and the Hi-Lander will be launched in India on May 10, 2021. Out of these, the Hi-Lander is in fact a variant of the D-Max. The launch will happen digitally. Out of all these cars, the Isuzu V-Cross will be a unique proposition as the Indian market currently doesn’t have any pick-up vehicles. Moreover, the Hi-Lander is expected to be a base version of the V-Cross and a higher spec version of the D-Max commercial cab. We expect to be priced starting from Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. The V-Cross in the meanwhile will be sold in two trims – Z and Z Prestige. While we have seen the V-Cross only with a four-wheel drive till now, with the BS6 there will also be a rear-wheel drive option. This is where the Z as well as Hi-Lander come into picture.

Inarguably the more feature-loaded of the two will be the Z and common to both will be the 6-speed automatic transmission. Want a manual V-Cross? Your best bet will be the commercial one then. Isuzu will offer the pick-up truck with a 1.9-litre diesel engine. This turbocharged motor is good for 161hp of power and 360Nm of torque. As for the MU-X, its specs are relatively unknown at the moment but expect powered seats, projectors headlights, LED DRLs and perhaps a sunroof as well. A leaked document states that the V-Cross will have a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, six airbags, traction control, hill ascent and descent assist and more.

There are no competitors to the V-Cross at present in India. Ford is said to get its Ranger model here but that we believe is a while away. Mahindra had the Scorpio Getaway and Tata the Xenon. However, both manufacturers don’t seem to now be interested in these vehicles for India. The V-Cross prices should start from Rs 16 lakh while the MU-X in a lone variant may be priced at Rs 32 lakh.

