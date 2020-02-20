BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

With the upgradation of the petrol derivatives of the Venue and Elite i20, Hyundai now has four BS6 compliant petrol models in its portfolio with the other two being the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura.

By:Published: February 20, 2020 3:07:36 PM

Hyundai has silently introduced the BS6 compliant versions of the petrol derivatives of Venue as well as the Elite i20. The carmaker now has four BS6 compliant models in its portfolio with the other two being the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. With the BS6 upgrade, the prices of the petrol derivatives of the Hyundai Venue falls in the range of Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the prices of the BS6 compliant Elite i20 now falls in the range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel derivatives of the Venue as well as the Elite i20 continue to remain BS4 compliant as of now and are likely to be upgraded to meet the new emission regulations at a later date.

The Hyundai Venue gets two petrol engine options and both have been upgraded to meet the BS6 emission regulations. Base and mid-spec trims of the Hyundai Venue are available with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 82 hp along with 115 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, the Venue is also offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 118 hp along with 172 Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 1.0-litre engine is available with a 6-speed manual as well as a 7-speed DCT.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Elite i20 is available with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is good for 82 hp along with 115 Nm of peak torque. As standard, this engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there is also a CVT automatic on offer.

Hyundai is soon going to reveal the next-generation iteration of the i20 globally. The same is expected to reach Indian shores sometime later this year of early next year.

Latest Auto News

