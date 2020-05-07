BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel launched: Variant wise price list out

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel has been upgraded to BS6 and will now be available in three variants only.

Hyundai India had launched the new generation Grand i10 Nios in 2019 with three engines. Both petrol options had already been upgraded to meet the stricter BS6 emission standards, and now finally, the BS6 diesel variant has been launched for a starting price of Rs 6.75 lakh. Hyundai will offer the diesel model of the Grand i10 Nios in three trim levels and it will use the same engine as its sibling sedan model, the Hyundai Aura.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS6 diesel is offered in Magna, Sportz and Asta trims and it is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that churns out 74hp at 4,000rpms and 190Nm of torque between 1,750 – 2,250rpm. As standard, the engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. However, if you wish to opt for a two-pedal setup, it also comes with a 5-speed AMT semi-automatic as well. The automatic version of the Nios diesel BS6 is only available in the Sportz variant as standard, while the lower Magna and top of the line Asta models are manual only.

The Nios is equipped with all the mandatory safety features like rear parking sensor, ABS with EBD, driver seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and over-speed alert. The Aura also does with dual airbags as standard and it also features an engine immobiliser. Depending on the trim level, the Grand i20 Nios comes equipped with automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, cooled glovebox, a touchscreen infotainment system that offers smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB, AUX inputs and more.

The ex-showroom variants wise prices of the Grand i10 Nios BS6 diesel are as follows:-

Magna: Rs 6,75 lakh

Sportz AMT – Rs 7.90 lakh

Asta – Rs 8.04 lakh

