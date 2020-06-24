BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel launched at Rs 18.7 lakh: Honda Civic rival now with BlueLink features

The 2020 BS6 Hyundai Elantra is the only sedan in its segment to offer both petrol and diesel engine options. Moreover, the 2020 model is now also the only car in the segment to feature Internet-connectivity.

By:Updated: Jun 24, 2020 1:44 PM

hyundai elantra diesel bs6

Hyundai Motor India today launched the diesel variant of the 2020 BS6 Hyundai Elantra at a starting price of Rs 18.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS6 Elantra diesel comes with a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine with the option of a six-speed automatic or manual transmission. Hyundai Elantra also boasts first-in-segment features such as Hyundai BlueLink which makes it the first fully connected sedan in its segment, wireless phone charger, LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front ventilated seats, and chrome door handles with pocket light.

Hyundai India now has an online platform called ‘Click to Buy’ for customers to book or make a purchase and have their car home delivered. The 2020 Elantra comes with a 3-year Hyundai Premium Assurance Package that comprises 3-year/30,000-km complimentary maintenance, 3-year roadside assistance, 3-year Hyundai BlueLink/map subscription and 1 Subhaarambh (home visit). Additionally, Hyundai is also offering the Elantra ‘Wonder’ warranty options – 3-year/unlimited km or 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra retains Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language with a hexagonal grille, full volume wheel arches, and strong character lines at the side. The diesel trim is powered by a BS6 1,493cc U2 CRDi engine that makes 115 hp at 4,000 rpm and 250 at 1,500-2,750 rpm.

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift Test Drive Review: 1.0L turbo better than 1.6L?

Hyundai has been leading the way with cleaner and efficient technologies such as its line-up of BS6 powertrains. The brand is also providing an improved value proposition for existing petrol BS6 powertrain options on Elantra, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

The new Hyundai Elantra diesel will be sold in two trims – SX and SX (O). Unlike petrol, the SX is the manual one whereas the SX (O) gets the AT. There is no change in the feature list from the petrol version.

S.NO

Powertrain

Variant

Transmissions

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

1

Nu 2.0 l Petrol (BS6)

SX

MT

Rs 1 760 000

SX

AT

Rs 1 870 000

SX(O)

AT

Rs 1 955 000

2

1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (BS6)

SX

MT

Rs 1 870 000

SX(O)

AT

Rs 2 065 000

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel launched at Rs 18.7 lakh: Honda Civic rival now with BlueLink features

BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel launched at Rs 18.7 lakh: Honda Civic rival now with BlueLink features

Honda Grazia BS6 launched: Suzuki Burgman rival price, specs, features

Honda Grazia BS6 launched: Suzuki Burgman rival price, specs, features

Now earn from your Maruti Suzuki car purchase: Rewards program extended to online transactions

Now earn from your Maruti Suzuki car purchase: Rewards program extended to online transactions

Continental smartphone-based car key to be introduced in 2021 models of three more car manufacturers

Continental smartphone-based car key to be introduced in 2021 models of three more car manufacturers

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift Test Drive Review: 1.0L turbo better than 1.6L?

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift Test Drive Review: 1.0L turbo better than 1.6L?

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants