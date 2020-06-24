BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel launched at Rs 18.7 lakh: Honda Civic rival now with BlueLink features

The 2020 BS6 Hyundai Elantra is the only sedan in its segment to offer both petrol and diesel engine options. Moreover, the 2020 model is now also the only car in the segment to feature Internet-connectivity.

Hyundai Motor India today launched the diesel variant of the 2020 BS6 Hyundai Elantra at a starting price of Rs 18.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS6 Elantra diesel comes with a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine with the option of a six-speed automatic or manual transmission. Hyundai Elantra also boasts first-in-segment features such as Hyundai BlueLink which makes it the first fully connected sedan in its segment, wireless phone charger, LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front ventilated seats, and chrome door handles with pocket light.

Hyundai India now has an online platform called ‘Click to Buy’ for customers to book or make a purchase and have their car home delivered. The 2020 Elantra comes with a 3-year Hyundai Premium Assurance Package that comprises 3-year/30,000-km complimentary maintenance, 3-year roadside assistance, 3-year Hyundai BlueLink/map subscription and 1 Subhaarambh (home visit). Additionally, Hyundai is also offering the Elantra ‘Wonder’ warranty options – 3-year/unlimited km or 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra retains Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language with a hexagonal grille, full volume wheel arches, and strong character lines at the side. The diesel trim is powered by a BS6 1,493cc U2 CRDi engine that makes 115 hp at 4,000 rpm and 250 at 1,500-2,750 rpm.

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift Test Drive Review: 1.0L turbo better than 1.6L?

Hyundai has been leading the way with cleaner and efficient technologies such as its line-up of BS6 powertrains. The brand is also providing an improved value proposition for existing petrol BS6 powertrain options on Elantra, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

The new Hyundai Elantra diesel will be sold in two trims – SX and SX (O). Unlike petrol, the SX is the manual one whereas the SX (O) gets the AT. There is no change in the feature list from the petrol version.

S.NO Powertrain Variant Transmissions Price (ex-showroom Delhi) 1 Nu 2.0 l Petrol (BS6) SX MT Rs 1 760 000 SX AT Rs 1 870 000 SX(O) AT Rs 1 955 000 2 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (BS6) SX MT Rs 1 870 000 SX(O) AT Rs 2 065 000

