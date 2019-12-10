BS6 Honda City petrol launched in India: How much more you need to pay!

The BS6 compliant Honda City has been launched today in India. Mind you, only the petrol derivatives of this C-segment sedan have been upgraded to meet the upcoming emission regulations. The diesel derivatives continue to remain BS4 compliant as of now. Prices of the BS6 compliant petrol derivative of the Honda City now retail in-between the price range of Rs 9.91 lakh and Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the the prices of the BS4 compliant petrol models of the City used to fall in the price range of Rs 9.81 lakh to Rs 14.16 lakh. Looking at the entire petrol variant line-up of the City, the prices of the sedan have increased, on an average, by Rs 10,000. Prices of the diesel derivative, which remain BS4 compliant fall in the range of Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to upgrading the petrol engine of the Honda City to meet the new emission regulations, the Japanese automaker has also introduced the Digipad 2.0, the latest version of its infotainment system in the same as well. Apart from a different physical layout and user interface, the Digipad 2.0 comes with additional features such as Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

The petrol derivative of the Honda City is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit which is good for 117 hp along with 145 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is also available with a CVT automatic transmission. The diesel derivative of the Honda City is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine which is good for 98 hp along with 200 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission.

With the launch of the BS6 compliant petrol derivatives of the Honda City, the Japanese automaker now has three BS6 compliant models in its line-up. Apart from the City, there is the Civic and the CR-V.