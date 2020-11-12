BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

A lot of the manufacturers have now turned their attention to downsized turbo petrol engines and here are a few of them that sell these powertrains with hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh in the Indian market.

It’s a small world, they say! However, no one but the auto industry has been taking it far seriously. Be it a petrol or diesel engine, carmakers have been going the mile to ensure that even their biggest diesel motor is now smaller as well as compact. This is not saying that these engines are any less powerful. In fact, few turn out to be more powerful and at the same time, highly efficient as well. In India, while Ford is the only one to have downsized its diesel engine in recent times, the era of turbo petrols has caught on big time. This includes the likes of Volkswagen, Skoda, Hyundai amongst others. Today, with the launch of the new i20, we ready with a list of hatchbacks that you can buy with a small capacity turbo petrol motor.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai India, with the launch of the new i20, has also started selling its small capacity turbo petrol engine in almost all its cars. The Hyundai i20 gets the 120hp/172Nm, 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with either a 7-speed DCT or 6-speed iMT. Prices of this variant begin from Rs 8.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The smaller Grand i10 Nios got this engine at launch. The motor here is slightly detuned. In the i10 Nios, the engine makes 100hp of power and 170Nm. It is also paired with a 5-speed manual transmission here. Prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios turbo petrol start from Rs 7.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen Polo

With the Volkswagen Polo, there always has been a turbo petrol engine. In fact, VW was the first one in India to get this engine in a hatchback. Back in time, it was a 1.2-litre motor. Now, the size has come down to 1.0-litre. This turbo petrol engine is good for 110hp and 175Nm. It can be paired either with 6-speed manual or torque converter. Prices start from Rs 8.08 lakh, ex-showroom.

At present, these are the only turbo petrol hatchbacks available in the Indian market and priced below Rs 10 lakh. Upcoming products include the Tata Altroz turbo petrol, and perhaps one with the Tiago. Do you think Indian manufacturers should be introducing turbo petrol engines in affordable cars? Do let us know.

