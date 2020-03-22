BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

By January 2020, Indian Oil had been successful in the conversion from BS4 to BS6 at 80 percent of its bulk storage terminals across the country. The company has invested around Rs 17,000 crore for the upgradation of its facilities.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country’s biggest oil firm, has announced that it has commenced the supply of BS6 petrol and diesel across the country with all its 28,000 petrol pumps dispensing ultra-low sulphur fuel a couple of weeks ahead of the April 1 deadline. By January 2020, Indian Oil had been successful in the conversion from BS4 to BS6 at 80 percent of its bulk storage terminals across the country. The company has invested around Rs 17,000 crore for the upgradation of its facilities to meet the new emission standards. BS3 emission norms that came into effect starting October 2010 allowed the sulphur content in petrol and diesel up to 150ppm and 350ppm, respectively.

Following this, BS4 norms came into effect starting April 2017 that allowed the sulphur content in fuel up to 50 ppm only. In comparison, the BS6 fuel will be the cleanest in this regard as it contains 5 times lesser sulphur content, which means a substantial 80 percent reduction. Starting April 2020, only BS6 vehicles will be allowed to go on sale in India. That said, the said vehicles also require fuel that meets their requirements and hence, BS6 fuel.

Indian Oil becomes the first company to announce the supply of BS6 fuel to its fuel stations across India. With the Coronavirus aka Covid-19 outbreak in India, there has been a massive impact on multiple industries and the automobile sector is no different. Multiple companies have announced shutdown at their plants and production has been badly hit. A few days back, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) had requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS4 vehicles till May 31st due to the ongoing situation. However, the apex court refused to hear the plea. That said, the deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles in India remains the same.

