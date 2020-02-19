BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

The Ford Figo, Freestyle & Aspire lineup are being offered with standard 3-year or 100,000 km warranty.

By:Published: February 19, 2020 4:47:22 PM

Ford has today launched the BS6 compliant versions of the Figo, Aspire as well as the Freestyle. Both the petrol and diesel engine of these three cars have been upgraded to meet the new emission regulations. The Figo, Aspire and Freestyle share their engine line-up. All three cars come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 96 hp of power along with 119 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine on offer as well which is good for 100 hp along with 215 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

With the BS6 upgrade, the prices of the Ford Figo now fall in the range of Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh. Here is the variant wise price break up for this car:

With the BS6 upgrade, the prices of the Ford Aspire now fall in the range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.34 lakh. Here is the variant wise price break up for this car:

With the BS6 upgrade, the prices of the Ford freestyle now fall in the range of Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh. Here is the variant wise price break up for this car:

The Ford Figo, Freestyle & Aspire lineup are being offered with standard 3-year or 100,000 km warranty. Ford will be offering its connected car technology FordPass as standard across all its BS6 compliant range. All variants of the Figo, Aspire and the Freestyle are going to come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPassTM smartphone application.

This application will allow the vehicle owners to access features such as remote locking or unlocking a vehicle, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty & locating their vehicle through the mobile app. Existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPassTM app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history at the touch of a button.

“We have been working relentlessly to make our products surprisingly affordable – both at the point of sale and service,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. “Thanks to increased localization & alignment of features, we have been able to keep the prices virtually unchanged, thereby passing on the benefits to consumers directly.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Audi A8-like steering wheel, large touchscreen

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Audi A8-like steering wheel, large touchscreen

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!

Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 spotted testing: Sleeker design and more capable than before!

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 spotted testing: Sleeker design and more capable than before!

Video: This must watch Land Rover Defender advert with flipping SUVs is pure genius!

Video: This must watch Land Rover Defender advert with flipping SUVs is pure genius!

10 upcoming SUV launches in 2020: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and more

10 upcoming SUV launches in 2020: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and more

21 Gun Salute Rally – India’s only Concours d’Elegance

21 Gun Salute Rally – India’s only Concours d’Elegance

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant wise prices out

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant wise prices out

Suzuki Burgman Street gets BS6 upgrade: Here's how much more you need to pay

Suzuki Burgman Street gets BS6 upgrade: Here's how much more you need to pay

Hero MotoCorp exits 150cc segment as Xtreme Sports discontinued in India

Hero MotoCorp exits 150cc segment as Xtreme Sports discontinued in India

Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios, Nissan Sunny discontinued: What else will be axed by April 2020

Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios, Nissan Sunny discontinued: What else will be axed by April 2020

Hero XPulse T review: The lesser-talked about variant's pros and cons explained

Hero XPulse T review: The lesser-talked about variant's pros and cons explained

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 1 Month, 1,500 km Update!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 1 Month, 1,500 km Update!

Auto Expo visitor reaction poll to new Hyundai Creta: Another big hit or miss?

Auto Expo visitor reaction poll to new Hyundai Creta: Another big hit or miss?