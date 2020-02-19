BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

The Ford Figo, Freestyle & Aspire lineup are being offered with standard 3-year or 100,000 km warranty.

Ford has today launched the BS6 compliant versions of the Figo, Aspire as well as the Freestyle. Both the petrol and diesel engine of these three cars have been upgraded to meet the new emission regulations. The Figo, Aspire and Freestyle share their engine line-up. All three cars come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 96 hp of power along with 119 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine on offer as well which is good for 100 hp along with 215 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

With the BS6 upgrade, the prices of the Ford Figo now fall in the range of Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh. Here is the variant wise price break up for this car:

With the BS6 upgrade, the prices of the Ford Aspire now fall in the range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.34 lakh. Here is the variant wise price break up for this car:

With the BS6 upgrade, the prices of the Ford freestyle now fall in the range of Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh. Here is the variant wise price break up for this car:

The Ford Figo, Freestyle & Aspire lineup are being offered with standard 3-year or 100,000 km warranty. Ford will be offering its connected car technology FordPass as standard across all its BS6 compliant range. All variants of the Figo, Aspire and the Freestyle are going to come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPassTM smartphone application.

This application will allow the vehicle owners to access features such as remote locking or unlocking a vehicle, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty & locating their vehicle through the mobile app. Existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPassTM app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history at the touch of a button.

“We have been working relentlessly to make our products surprisingly affordable – both at the point of sale and service,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. “Thanks to increased localization & alignment of features, we have been able to keep the prices virtually unchanged, thereby passing on the benefits to consumers directly.”

