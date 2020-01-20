BS6 Ford EcoSport launched at Rs 8.04 lakh: 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine discontinued

2020 BS-VI Ford EcoSport has been launched in both petrol and diesel engine options at a starting price of Rs Rs 8,04,000 and Rs 8,54,000, respectively. The 2020 EcoSport lineup will be offered with a 3-year or 100,000 km factory warranty as standard. The service interval is 10,000 km, and Ford says it will be as low as Rs 1,400 for scheduled service in the first year while the 100,000 km or 10-year service is also affordable at Rs 4,700. The EcoSport continues to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

2020 Ford EcoSport offers up to six airbags, SYNC 3 infotainment system, with eight-inch touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on top-of-the-line EcoSport S variant, 9-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system & embedded navigation on most variants, driver assistance features like automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, and other convenience features.

The BS-VI EcoSport comes with petrol and diesel engine options, that include a BSVI 1.5l TDCi diesel engine that delivers 99 hp and 215 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol variant is powered by Ford’s latest three-cylinder 1.5-liter Ti-VCT engine that delivers 120 hp and 149 Nm of torque. The petrol engine will continue to be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.

“Ford is committed to offering products & technologies our customers want & value -- including our best-in-class diesel engines – at almost the same price,” said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “With the continuation of its entire range, Ford EcoSport will be the vehicle of choice for all compact SUV customers and meet their diverse needs.”