How BS6 engines work and reduce diesel emissions: Detailed video explains

In order to provide cleaner motor cars, the Indian automotive industry is moving towards reducing tailpipe emissions of vehicles. Therefore, as the government has mandated, all vehicle sold from April 1, 2020, would have to adhere to BS6 emission norms which are stricter by reducing NOx emissions by approximately 25-70%. Additionally, under BS6 emission standards, the hydrocarbon emissions, and particulate matter emitted from tailpipes of vehicles would be controlled and reduced. India currently follows BS4 standards and it will the first country to transitioning to an emission norm by skipping an emission level, which would be BS5, entirely.

In order to achieve the desired results, car manufacturers would have to install additional ancillary components to the engines to reduce the vehicle’s emission. Renault Trucks on its official youtube channel has a 3D representation video that shows what these components are, how they work and the process that will be required to meet the emission standards.

The engine in the video is a turbocharged diesel engine used by Renault Trucks. While different engines from different manufacturers will use different components and different specifications, the principle is pretty much the same. The engine in the video shows the usage of an SCR or a Selective Catalytic Converter, a Diesel Particulate Filter (PDF), AdBlue urea solution and Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system.

There are many questions floating around as to how this technology works, what exactly happens, and what this means to the consumer. While the first video shows how the system works to provide us with cleaner vehicles, the second on from us highlights the benefits and disadvantages as to what it means to the consumer.

