BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

Compact SUVs sell the most in India and it was very evident from last month's sales chart as well. Manufacturers selling a diesel compact SUV under Rs 10 lakh include Mahindra, Tata Motors, Ford, and Hyundai.

If you read our May 2020 car sales analysis, you will have realised that even in these times, its the MPVs and SUVs that got in maximum attention. The Hyundai Creta topped the list followed by others. Every manufacturer which has had a compact SUV in India gained. However, it must be noted that the sales of petrol SUVs were low when compared to their diesel versions. For this very reason, we have compiled a list of diesel SUVs that you can buy under Rs 10 lakh. These are ex-showroom prices and the on-road could be around Rs 12 lakh for the variants mentioned. It is commendable to know that companies like Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kia Motors India Limited and Ford India Private Limited have diesel engines. This when the market leader Maruti Suzuki India Limited as well as others like Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited have switched to pure petrol engines. Here is a list of SUVS (some under 4 metres and others slightly above) that you can buy within Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read Top 5 turbo petrol engined SUVs under Rs 20 lakh

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero was recently revamped and is now the most affordable sub-4m diesel SUV in the country. The Mahindra Bolero boasts a 75hp/210Nm, 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbodiesel engine. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and sends power to the rear wheels. The Mahindra Bolero BS6 price starts from Rs 7.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.99 lakh. It is also the only seven-seater in this list.

Mahindra XUv300

The Mahindra XUV300 was one of the few SUVs that didn’t receive a price hike even after the shift to BS6. Powering the XUV300 diesel is a 1.5-litre engine that is good for 115hp and 300Nm. A 6-speed manual or AMT can be optioned with this engine. Price of the Mahindra XUV300 diesel W4 variant is Rs 8.69 lakh, the W6 is for Rs 9.59 lakh while the W6 automatic is Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-Delhi. The XUV300 is also recommended by GNCAP as a safe vehicle.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is claimed to be India’s safest SUV with a 5-star safety rating. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit and makes 110hp and 260Nm. Again, one can option a 6-speed manual or AMT. Prices of the Tata Nexon diesel start from Rs 8.45 lakh for XE, Rs 9.20 lakh for XM and Rs 9.80 lakh for XM automatic, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue

One of the more stylish and feature-rich vehicles here is the Hyundai Venue. The Hyundai Venue recently got a heart transplant – 1.5-litre diesel that makes 115hp and 250Nm. There is no automatic option with the Venue and only a 6-speed manual is available. The Hyundai Venue diesel E price is Rs 8.09 lakh, Rs 9.0 lakh for the S and Rs 9.99 lakh for the SX variants, ex-Delhi.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is again one car that retained its BS4 pricing in the BS6 era. A 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine powers the EcoSport and this motor is good for 100hp/215Nm. A 5-speed manual is the lone transmission option here. The Ford EcoSport diesel price begins from Rs 8.54 lakh for the Ambiente, Rs 9.34 lakh for the Trend, and Rs 9.99 lakh for the Titanium, ex-Delhi.

Hyundai Creta

The biggest car here and one above the four-metre length is the Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Creta diesel price is Rs 9.99 lakh for the E variant. The Creta shares its diesel engine with the Venue. However, if you are willing to pay more, there is also a torque convertor with this engine in the Hyundai Creta.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.